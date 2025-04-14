She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband After He Humiliated Her At Her Best Friend’s Country Club Wedding

prostooleh - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Not too long ago, this 38-year-old woman was a bridesmaid in her best friend’s wedding, which happened at an upscale country club.

On the day of the wedding, she spent the whole time getting ready with the other girls, and she has no idea what her 39-year-old husband was doing during all that, but she is willing to bet he was spending time in a local bar.

When her husband finally showed up to the wedding as her plus-one, he was absolutely hammered.

“He was pretty obnoxious during the cocktail hour and ceremony (i.e., wore a baseball cap, texting during ceremony, criticizing the liquor brands being served),” she explained.

“After dinner, I stepped away to call our two small children to say good night. When I returned (around 8 p.m.), he was passed out with his head on the table.”

She attempted to get her husband out of there, but he wouldn’t leave the wedding. He then went to the bathroom, locked himself inside, and proceeded to act more unhinged.

The venue’s security and the wedding coordinator rushed in to help kick her husband out of the wedding; that’s how badly he was behaving.

She called a Lyft and an Uber for her husband, and suggested that perhaps they could ride back to where they were staying together, but he wasn’t having it.

“Instead, he yelled at me throughout the venue, saying…I hate you, I want a divorce. This was in response to my encouraging him to leave. Eventually, he left, and I was mortified,” she added.

prostooleh – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I stayed with a friend that night instead of returning to our hotel room. He spent the night texting how much he hates me and accusing me of cheating on him.”

She has never once given her husband a reason to believe she would cheat on him, but he loves throwing accusations at her.

All she does is go to work and care for their two toddlers, so her husband can see she’s not out and about, meeting men, but he still is convinced she’s cheating.

Oh, and before you suggest counseling, they’ve been going for years, and it never helps them resolve any of the issues in their marriage.

When it came time to fly home after the wedding, she made their flight, but her husband didn’t. What happened at the wedding is absolutely the worst her husband has acted, so she’s ready to file for divorce.

“He definitely has had issues with binge drinking for a while. Now he’s very apologetic and claiming he will quit drinking, but I’m so distraught from the night that I am ready to end things for good,” she concluded.

Do you think a divorce is the best option here?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski