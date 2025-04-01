She Freaked Out On Her Mother-In-Law For Secretly Trying To Baptize Her Baby

Louis-Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Six months ago, this 30-year-old woman gave birth to her little girl. Now, she and her 32-year-old husband are not into religion, so they resolved not to get their baby baptized, since that’s not important to them.

Her mother-in-law is extremely religious and has been badgering her to change her mind about the baptism. Actually, her mother-in-law has been all over her since she welcomed her daughter into the world to get this done.

She and her husband have stated on several occasions that they are standing firm in their decision, but her mother-in-law has not backed off.

Over this past weekend, her mother-in-law said she was happy to babysit so that she and her husband could have a night out alone.

Her mother-in-law has watched her daughter plenty of times without any incidents, so she was comfortable leaving her baby in her care.

“We were out for about two hours when I got a weird feeling and decided to check the baby monitor app on my phone. It connects to a camera in the nursery, but when I pulled it up, the crib was empty,” she explained.

“I immediately called MIL, and she didn’t pick up. I called again—no answer. At this point, I was panicking. My husband and I rushed to her house, but she wasn’t there either. After about 20 minutes, she finally called me back and casually told me she had taken my baby to church for a “quick blessing.”

“I lost it. I told her she had no right to take my child anywhere without telling me, especially not to a church for something we explicitly said no to. She tried to justify it, saying she was “saving our daughter’s soul” and that we’d “thank her one day.”

She made it clear to her mother-in-law that she’s never permitted to babysit her child ever again as punishment for trying to secretly force the baptism.

Louis-Photo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Her mother-in-law flipped out on her and accused her of being overdramatic and mean. Her husband took up her side, but his entire family has turned against them.

They’re accusing her of being savage for preventing her mother-in-law from babysitting over what she did. Many believe she should express gratitude to her mother-in-law for caring about her daughter so much.

Do you think she’s wrong for banning her mother-in-law from babysitting after the stunt she pulled?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski