She Left Her Own Birthday Dinner After Her Fiancé Lectured Her About Student Loan Debt And Financial Responsibility In Front Of All The Guests

Jovica Varga - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Nobody ever wants to be humiliated publicly, let alone at their own birthday dinner, but that’s sadly what happened to this young woman, who just celebrated her 28th birthday last night.

Her fiancé, Brian, surprised her with dinner at a fancy restaurant, and he invited her family members and friends to be there with them as well.

She’s not the kind of person who loves being the center of attention, but she figured that Brian was being exceptionally thoughtful with the birthday surprise.

“Dinner’s going fine, food’s good, I’m chilling, and then right before dessert, Brian stands up and starts doing this whole speech about how proud he is of me and how he got me a gift that’ll change my life, then he says he paid off my student loans,” she explained.

“At first, I was in shock. I actually teared up. Everyone clapped. My mom was crying. I was about to stand up and hug him, then he adds that he only paid off half of it, and that the other half is on me because he wants me to learn how to be financially responsible and not rely on other people to fix my problems.”

She was in shock as she sat there, realizing Brian was publicly lecturing her on financial responsibility in front of everyone who meant the world to her.

It seemed to her like Brian had set her up and used her like a prop while everyone applauded him for his little performance.

Brian had tried to come across as wise and generous, but to her, he was putting her right in her place, and he picked the worst moment to do it.

Some of the guests were giggling, as if Brian was bestowing an adorable “life lesson” upon her, going on and on about her student loans.

Jovica Varga – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Her cousin piped up and said Brian was certainly taking a hard-hearted approach. She couldn’t speak or move for a moment, but then she got up from her chair, grabbed her purse, and exited the restaurant.

Brian ran after her, demanding to know why she was so upset. He insisted he was only trying to help, not hurt her.

“I told him he embarrassed me, used my debt to make a point in front of everyone, and I wasn’t in the mood to be someone’s teachable moment,” she added.

“Now, a few people are saying I overreacted, and he meant well. If you wanna help, just help, don’t use it to humiliate me in front of 20 people.”

Do you think she was too dramatic in leaving her own birthday dinner after what Brian said in front of all the guests?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

