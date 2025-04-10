She Went To Use The Bathroom While At Her Brother’s Wrestling Practice And Vanished Without A Trace

At 5:00 p.m. on February 5, 1981, Dean Marie “Deanie” Peters, a 14-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan, attended her little brother’s wrestling practice with her mother.

But after she eventually asked to use the restroom and left the Forest Hills Central Middle School gymnasium, she vanished without a trace.

Deanie’s brother, William, was just 6 years old at the time, and he later shared that his “little young mind was not comprehending what was going on.”

“I kind of recall the panic setting in after a while, after everybody starts leaving the building. As time went on, it became clear to me what happened and that she was never returning,” William remembered.

Their mother, Mary Peters, had been waiting for William’s practice to wrap up when Deanie asked to use the restroom, but she never made it there or returned to the gym.

Some have theorized that perhaps the teen said she was going to the bathroom as an excuse to smoke a cigarette outside or see a friend.

Still, what exactly happened after she exited the gym remains unknown, and her case has gone unsolved for over 44 years.

Deanie didn’t take her wallet, clothing, purse, or jewelry with her. She hadn’t been experiencing any issues at home, either, so the police ruled out the possibility of her being a runaway.

As authorities and volunteers began conducting searches, Deanie’s parents spoke to the press and offered a reward for information. Investigators also turned their focus toward Arthur Diaz, a custodian who worked at the middle school.

Arthur was believed to be a person of interest for several years. He’d been working at the school on the evening Deanie disappeared, but he claimed he hadn’t seen her.

At one point, the police suspected he might’ve used the school’s incinerator to burn her remains. Yet, after checking the incinerator, they found no evidence, and Arthur is no longer considered a suspect in her case.

However, the police did learn that two days before Deanie went missing, she’d gotten into an altercation with two girls.

They were supposedly arguing about a boy, and the girls allegedly threatened Deanie, telling her to stay away from him.

One of the girls later spoke to the press and claimed to have played no role in Deanie’s disappearance. The police also haven’t uncovered any evidence suggesting the girls were involved.

Yet, a 17-year-old named Bruce Bunch was friends with one of the girls. Following the altercation, he allegedly saw Deanie on the day she vanished and tried to scare her by driving his car at her. It’s said that he hit a patch of ice, allegedly hit her by accident, and hid her remains before later burying her body.

Deanie’s remains have never been located, but Bruce supposedly told various people that he’d had dreams about her body being buried near the Young Camp Marine. This included his first two wives, one of whom claimed Bruce was abusive and would sometimes black out after heavily drinking, not remembering what he’d done.

In fact, his former wife alleged that on one occasion, Bruce had pushed her out of a moving car, causing her to break her ankle. Another time, he allegedly threatened to run her off the road.

The owners of Young Camp Marine agreed to have their property searched, but Deanie’s body wasn’t found. Then, after Bruce allegedly told witnesses at a party that her body had been buried near the Standard School, which was five miles north of Lowell, the police searched there, too. Again, no evidence of Deanie’s remains was uncovered.

Bruce’s niece, who resided in Hawaii, said she’d heard stories about him killing a girl and burying her body under the foundation of a building. Nonetheless, he ultimately died of a heart attack in 2008 and was never charged or questioned in relation to Deanie’s case.

As of 2021, the police confirmed their belief that Bruce was responsible for her disappearance and death. His statements have never been verified, though, and the whereabouts of Deanie’s remains are still unknown.

In July of that same year, another man, James Douglas “Jim” Frisbie, was charged with perjury in connection with Deanie’s case. He came forward in 2008 and allegedly lied to authorities about a man he suspected might’ve murdered Deanie. He later denied suspecting the man under an investigative subpoena.

On the 44th anniversary of Deanie’s disappearance, which came this past February, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office shared a statement underscoring how they are still committed to solving her case and delivering justice for her family.

“This case remains open, and our investigators continue to follow up on all leads, including any new information that comes forward,” the statement reads.

“We understand that 44 years is far too long to be without answers regarding a missing loved one. Our hearts are with Deanie’s family and friends, who have endured decades of uncertainty and pain. We have made every effort to pursue all leads in this case and have consistently involved new perspectives to investigate the circumstances of her disappearance,” the statement continues.

“Our hope is to one day provide Deanie’s loved ones with the answers they have long sought: what truly happened?”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office also urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to speak up. Deanie’s brother, William, echoed the plea.

“You’re forgiven, but do the right thing because there are people who still suffer over this 44 years later. To know what really happened and to find out potentially where she is, so we can give her a proper resting place,” he said.

Deanie, who was in the eighth grade, is remembered as a good student with no history of running away and had dreams of becoming a model. She was between five feet two and five feet three, weighed 110 pounds, and had brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing Levi’s blue jeans, a pink sweater, and a brown ski jacket.

Anyone with information regarding her case should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 336-3113.

