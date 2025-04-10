Kendall Jenner’s Shabby Chic Home Decor Has Some People Saying It’s Giving Grandma Vibes

Instagram - @kendalljenner - pictured above is Kendall in a selfie

Kim Kardashian’s extremely minimalist home decor choices have sparked controversy for years. Perhaps that’s why fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are so shocked by Kendall Jenner’s new abode, which couldn’t have a more different aesthetic.

The 29-year-old model recently built a “getaway house,” the first property she’s constructed from the ground up, and shared photos of the residence on her Instagram story.

Since then, fans have been taken aback by her unexpectedly bold and rustic interior design vision, with some even claiming the property looks like “the inside of a doll’s house.”

It’s not clear where Kendall chose to build the getaway house or what the exterior looks like, but it definitely has a “shabby chic” or “rich cottage chic” vibe inside.

Starting with the heart of the home, the kitchen: this space boasts white and maroon marble flooring in a checkered style, brown cabinetry, a contrasting grey-and-white marble countertop and backsplash, and a hood above the stove with curved edges.

There aren’t many other embellishments yet, aside from a vintage-looking sconce on the wall and a couple of dish towels hanging from the oven’s handles.

That same maroon and white tile is used in one large bathroom but on a smaller scale in a very ’70s fashion. However, a different bathroom in the home has become the focal point of plenty of online debates, as Kendall actually chose to install a retro-looking butter-yellow toilet.

Jessica Weslie Arena, a TikToker with over 222,000 followers, discussed this and more in a video she posted about Kendall’s new construction on her account @jessweslie.

“So, Kendall Jenner’s house is officially complete, and this is Kendall Jenner’s toilet! A yellow toilet! It is giving butter,” Jessica began, showing the yellow toilet sitting in a small, wood-paneled bathroom beneath a window with red and blue floral curtains.

She went on to detail how this home marks the first property Kendall has ever built, and its exact location remains unknown.

It could be in Calabasas, up north, or in a different state, but certain details, like built-in bunk beds in one room, have led to speculation that perhaps the property is in a cold-weather destination and will serve as a cozy spot for snowboarding and skiing trips.

“The house is very homey. Lots of, like, quirky vibes to it. I just know that Kim Kardashian is shaking in her boots,” Jessica continued.

Other glimpses that Kendall shared on social include a white built-in wardrobe with fabric-covered cabinet windows that match the surrounding wallpaper, a piano area in her sitting room, decorated with framed woodland wall art beneath a rustic hanging light fixture, and a blue and white floral upholstered couch that looks vintage but was likely custom-made.

Plus, we can’t forget about yet another bathroom, which features lime green ’70s-esque tile and more wood paneling.

“Again, Kim Kardashian could never. Imagine Kim in this house. I low-key think that Kim would lose it,” Jessica opined.

“But I think that Kendall’s house is stunning, and we are definitely going to be seeing this house on Architectural Digest.”

Jessica’s video has since received more than 830,000 views and over 50,000 likes. Yet while some people agree with her take, saying they like Kendall’s aesthetic more than Kim’s “mental asylum” minimalist home, others have criticized her style.

“She’s cosplaying a poor person’s bathroom,” wrote one commenter.

“Kendall’s style to me has always been grandma, but people love it!” added another.

“Some parts I like. I like the kitchen and the sofa, but I also think it looks musty in some areas. Like, it’s very dark, and it’s giving horror film vibes, but I like that she tried something different than most,” shared a third.

What do you think of Kendall’s new home? Do you appreciate her nod to the decor trends of the ’60s and ’70s, or would you have gone in a different direction?

