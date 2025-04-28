She’s Being Threatened With Legal Action Since Her Disabled Husband Can’t Get Their Kids To School On Time

This woman has a job working as a transplant nurse, which means she works three 12-hour shifts every single week.

While her job is completely overtaxing, it’s the job of her dreams, and the stress is all worth it to her. Now, her husband is disabled and cannot have a full-time career.

“My husband is a severe narcoleptic. I was there when he was diagnosed after he got back his test results; his sleep neurologist said it was one of the worst he’s ever seen,” she explained.

“He’s on meds, the whole deal. But, he physically cannot function before 10 AM, so he works part-time afternoons. Fine, whatever.”



The issue is that on the three days a week when she has to be at work, her kids are consistently late to school.

They have not been to school on time on any of those days, and it’s gotten so bad that the school is sending her emails threatening to take legal action against her for their tardiness.

She’s upset about this, as she doesn’t see how it’s her fault that the school is not accepting of the fact that her husband can’t get them there on time.

While she could hire a nanny to help her husband on her work days with the kids, and this is something her husband has brought up, she refuses to.

She works her heart out for her money, and she doesn’t want to have to spend a dime to have a nanny help her husband out.

She also would have to sacrifice her vacation money in order to afford a nanny, which she’s not interested in doing.

“I’ve tried everything, alarms across the room, ice water on the nightstand, begging, yelling, nothing works. Meanwhile, I’m the one getting lectured by some vice principal [jerk],” she continued.

“Am I really the [jerk] here for not wanting to waste my money on a nanny for something so simple?”

