She’s Hurt That Her Husband Put Zero Effort Into Picking Out Her Engagement Ring

How would you feel to find out that your partner invested no real time into picking out your engagement ring? Would you feel devastated, or would you not care?

This 30-year-old woman recently discovered that her husband randomly picked her ring, and it’s something she can’t get over.

Three years ago, she married her husband, and they’ve been together for eleven years in total. Now, her older sister is in the middle of planning her wedding, and the topic of how her fiancé proposed to her and picked out her engagement ring came up.

“I went with her fiancé to choose a style, and he purchased a diamond based on what she said she wanted,” she explained.

“While we were working with the jeweler, my sister was blindfolded in the car so as not to ruin her surprise. It’s her favorite story to tell when she’s asked about it.”

“My husband overheard us talking about it and said that he just went online and chose a ring without doing any research on different jewelers or rings. I was a bit taken aback when he told me that, and it was awkward after that.”

The fact that her husband didn’t make the whole process of picking out her engagement ring special is deeply upsetting to her.

If her husband were the kind of man who wasn’t into researching everything, that would be a different story, but he’s incredibly detail-oriented.

Her husband invested two months of his life into picking out the perfect TV to buy for them, and he never jumps to buy smaller items either, like shoes or cologne, without considering the options.

“To know that he just purchased my ring on a whim without an ounce [of] research hurts my feelings,” she said.

“Especially since I went on to get him two custom bands (I even let him design one). Don’t get me wrong, the ring is lovely even though it isn’t the shape I wanted.”

“And I am freshly postpartum, so it may be the additional hormones eating away at the rational part of my brain. I just feel like he chose anything for the sake of getting something. So [am I the jerk] for feeling sad?”

