A Guy’s Ex Showed Up To Their Date To Say He Had An STI And Had Given It To Multiple Girls

One time, TikToker Sammi (@sammilabelle1) went on a date with a guy she met on a dating app, and his ex-girlfriend showed up to tell her that he had an STI.

Over a year ago, she matched with this guy on Tinder. They had been chatting for about two weeks before they actually met up.

One Friday night, he was at a bar and invited her to come out. The bar was an hour and a half away from her, but she decided to go because she had nothing else going on.

When she arrived, she texted him that she was there. On his dating profile, he had claimed to be six feet tall, but when he came out, she saw that he was only a couple of inches taller than her.

He greeted her with a hug and walked her into the bar. He then introduced her to a group of people, which turned out to be his family.

All his cousins, uncles, aunts, and parents were there. He also kept showing her pictures of different girls on social media and asking her if she thought they were pretty.

Suddenly, two girls walked in. He pointed to one of them and declared that she was his ex-girlfriend. For some reason, he called the girls over. His ex-girlfriend told him that he was a bad person, and they got into a bit of an argument.

So, Sammi started talking to the friend, who warned her that her date had given an STI to four or five other girls.

He also got a girl pregnant, denied being the father, and refused to take a paternity test. Eventually, his family and the bartender, who was his cousin, came over to chat.

He then tried to put the moves on her and said that she shouldn’t drive home and could stay at his place.

At that point, she was getting annoyed with him, so she finished her drink and made an excuse to leave. He begged her to stay, but she got out of there as fast as possible.

Once she got home, she blocked him on everything so he could never contact her again. Later, she learned from an online local dating forum that he used the same routine of inviting girls to his family’s bar every single time.

