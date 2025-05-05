5 Of The Most Jealous Zodiac Signs

Nobody Is Immune To Jealousy

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. That green-eyed monster is inside us all and tends to come out whenever we see the perfect vacation photos our friends post online, or when our partner is laughing a little too hard at someone else’s joke.

These feelings of jealousy usually pass, but for some zodiac signs, jealousy is practically a personality trait.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Jealous Zodiac Signs

Here are five signs that have jealousy almost down to an art form. It may get mistaken as passion or loyalty from time to time, but we know the truth. They can take being possessive to a whole new level you didn’t even know existed.

1. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

The most jealous of the zodiac signs are definitely Scorpios. They have a hard time trusting people, which can lead them to make false accusations toward those they are jealous of.

They are emotional and do not hold in their feelings very well. Their jealousy is often rooted in a fear of betrayal. They can become controlling when they feel the need to protect what is theirs.

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus is governed by Venus, the planet that represents love and beauty. This sign is known for being jealous and possessive in romantic relationships.

They value stability and loyalty above everything else and can feel threatened by any sort of change. The slightest sign of distance or lack of attention from their partner can trigger envy and insecurity.

3. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancers are deeply sensitive and emotional. As a result, they are rather prone to jealousy. But they are incredibly skilled at hiding their feelings.

They typically do not let others know when they feel jealous, but you’re in for a show if they do. Their jealousy tends to stem from a fear of abandonment or being replaced instead of possessiveness.

4. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

With Leos, their jealousy switch instantly turns on if their partner is paying more attention to someone or something else. Leos are prideful and love to be appreciated and admired.

So, if they feel ignored or less valued, their ego gets bruised. Leos are confident and charismatic, but when they don’t receive enough attention or are being overshadowed, they fall into an insecure wreck.

5. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos aim for perfection and set high standards for themselves. If they feel like they’re falling short of their goals or someone else is doing better than them, they can become extremely jealous. This can include relationships, careers, or personal growth. Their jealousy is more subtle and shows up as self-criticism or passive-aggressiveness.

Overall, jealousy is a natural emotion that everyone feels once in a while. But the above zodiac signs struggle more with feelings of jealousy. Learning to recognize what triggers jealousy can help individuals develop healthier emotional responses.

