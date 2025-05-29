Her $1,300 Chanel Ballet Flats Fell Apart As Soon As She Wore Them, And The Store Manager Was Rude To Her When She Tried To Return Them

In recent years, many people have noticed that the quality of Chanel’s products has seemed to be going downhill, and TikToker Halley (@halleykate) is one of those people.

She recently bought a bag from the fashion brand that has held up well even after wearing it every single day. But her shoes were a different story.

Halley just bought a pair of black ballet flats from a Chanel store. The next day, she wore them for the first time and took less than 1,000 steps in them.

The only walking she did was to her Uber and then from the car back to her apartment when it dropped her off. However, the shoes already look beat up.

When she held up the shoes to the camera, the soles looked white and worn out. They were peeling and basically were on the verge of disintegrating. Bits and pieces were also falling off the toe of one of the shoes.

In a follow-up video, Halley recorded herself, and a friend headed to Chanel to return the destroyed flats. But Chanel’s customer service would not let her return the shoes or even exchange them for a different pair.

Furthermore, the store manager was super rude. It was the worst customer service experience of her life. Halley vowed never to buy anything from Chanel again except for vintage Chanel pieces.

In another video, she addressed a rumor that claimed she was lying about everything and that Chanel was in the middle of repairing her shoes.

Halley stated that the rumor was not true and explained that the only resolution that Chanel provided for her was to take the flats for a four to six-week assessment.

She paid $1,300 for the shoes just for Chanel to take them back. After four to six weeks, she will receive an email letting her know whether the damage was her fault and what a solution could look like from there.

Once the manager had walked away, another employee came over to begin the assessment process. Halley currently has no idea what Chanel is doing with her shoes aside from getting them assessed.

Several TikTok users in the comments section were appalled by the poor quality of the shoes, especially since they were from a luxury fashion brand.

“I know you say it’s first world problems, but many people save up forever to get something like this so I think it’s really important to share this info. Because imagine saving for three years to afford something like that, and it falls apart in your hand,” one user pointed out.

“I bought a $7,000 Chanel bag, and the zipper is plastic. Never again,” declared another.

“My Amazon shoes I’ve worn six times look better than this omg,” added someone else.

