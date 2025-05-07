7 Facts About The Lost City Of Atlantis

Nobody Really Knows If The Lost City Of Atlantis Existed Or Not

The lost city of Atlantis is something of a legend since no one really knows whether it actually existed or not. The ancient Greek philosopher Plato first made mention of Atlantis over 2,300 years ago. He wrote that the island utopia existed about 9,000 years before his time and suddenly disappeared one day.

Atlantis was described as a paradise with plenty of wealth and resources. According to Greek literature, Atlantis was gifted to Poseidon, the god of the sea.

Here Are 7 Facts About This Mystical Metropolis

Later, a war broke out between the Atlanteans and Athenians. Ultimately, the Atlanteans were defeated. The next thing anyone knew, the city sank to the bottom of the sea.

To this day, the lost city of Atlantis remains one of history’s greatest unsolved mysteries. Let’s dive into seven fascinating facts about this mystical metropolis.

1. It Was Located By The Straits of Gibraltar

Plato’s text tells us that Atlantis was a large island situated in front of what we now know as the Straits of Gibraltar, where a narrow strip of sea separates Spain and Africa.

So, the city should be buried somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, although no remains have ever been found on the seafloor.

2. Atlantis Was Built Out Of Love

Legend has it that Poseidon built Atlantis out of love for a mortal woman named Cleito. Poseidon had originally set out to find the biggest island in the world.

When he reached the island that would come to be Atlantis, he found it inhabited by intelligent and beautiful people. He met and fell in love with Cleito and built Atlantis to protect her.

3. It Was Named After A Demigod

Poseidon had five pairs of male twins with Cleito. He gave each of his sons a different portion of the island to rule.

The island was named Atlantis after his firstborn son, Atlas. His twin was named Gadeirus. Poseidon’s children would go on to rule the city until it fell.

4. Atlantis Would Be At Least 11,500 Years Old

The story of Atlantis was passed down to Solon in Egypt, who was the wisest of all Greek sages. He recounted the tale to some priests.

One of the priests told him that his home city, Athens, was much older than he thought it was. It was founded at least 9,000 years before their time. At this time, the Athenians were fighting off Atlanteans. The fall of Atlantis would’ve occurred around 9500 B.C., which would make it 11,500 years old.

5. It Was An Empire

Atlantis was a prosperous and successful empire with lush, fertile lands surrounded by deep blue ocean. People raised animals and grew crops with the help of an efficient irrigation system.

They also constructed gorgeous buildings, palaces, and statues out of crystals and rare metals like brass and gold.

6. Atlanteans Had Special Powers

Some claim that Atlantis was a colony of supernatural beings who were living on Earth for some reason. The inhabitants were believed to possess special powers, such as the ability to manipulate the weather and control volcanic eruptions. Other accounts mention a device that they used to channel energy from time and space.

7. Plato May Have Wanted To Prevent Ocean Travel

It’s possible that Plato wrote about the dangers of the Atlantic Ocean to prevent people from being able to travel to this utopian kingdom.

He mentioned violent earthquakes, floods, and an impassable mud shoal outside the Straits of Gibraltar. This may have stopped people from venturing too far and discovering that Atlantis lay there.

