7 Unique Cat Breeds

Have You Been Looking For A Unique Cat?

The most common cats we see are tabbies, tortoiseshells, and tuxedos, but there is a whole world of cats that don’t even seem real.

They are a far cry from our classic feline friends. Some have curly coats while others look like miniature jungle cats prowling for their next kill.

Here Are 7 Cat Breeds That Are Unique Enough To Turn Heads

These cats are head-turners and will be the topic of conversation as they lounge in the living room, perhaps unaware of how special they are. Here are seven unique cat breeds that break the mold in the best way possible.

1. Sphynx

This hairless feline is easily one of the world’s most unique-looking breeds. Sphynx cats were founded in 1966 in Toronto, Canada.

Their lack of hair is due to a genetic mutation. Their wrinkled skin has a soft peach fuzz, and they love to cuddle up next to their owners for warmth. They are energetic, affectionate, and intelligent.

2. LaPerm

The LaPerm is a one-of-a-kind cat with a curly coat that brings to mind the most popular hairstyle of the ’80s—the perm. Its messy-looking fur makes it even more adorable.

LaPerms have roots as barn cats, but they can quickly adapt to being a lap cat that lives comfortably in your home. They can be quite mischievous, though, so make sure to keep delicate items out of their reach.

3. Selkirk Rex

The Selkirk Rex can have short or long coats. They also have mellow personalities, making them one of the chillest cat breeds out there.

Just like most cats, they enjoy playtime but will gladly take a seat on your lap. Even though they look rather scruffy, they do not require as much grooming as you’d think.

4. Napoleon

The Napoleon cat, also known as a Minuet cat, has teeny tiny legs and is just the cutest ball of fluff. It was named after the military leader, Napoleon Bonaparte, who had a short stature.

This cat is the result of crossing the Munchkin with the Persian. They are friendly and active and can become upset when left alone for too long. But you’ll want to spend every waking moment with this kitty anyway.

5. Ocicat

The Ocicat features the exotic markings of fierce wildcats but has the mild temperament of your average house cat.

Its resemblance to a wild ocelot is the result of interbreeding with Abyssinians, American shorthairs, and Siamese cats. They are athletic, confident, brainy, and poised. They are also happiest when around family.

6. Singapura

The Singapura originated in Singapore and did not come to the United States until the 1970s. Its small size is what makes it so unique.

They usually weigh only four to eight pounds. Singapuras are frisky and love to interact with people. They are little mischief-makers and tend to get into things they’re not supposed to.

7. Lykoi

The Lykoi cat is so intriguing because it looks like it is halfway through the transition of becoming a werewolf under the full moon.

Its wolf-like appearance comes from a recessive mutation that leads to fewer hair follicles. This breed gives off spooky vibes, but they are total softies. They also like to keep busy and won’t sit still for long.

