He Disappeared During A Trip After Getting Into An Argument With His Former Girlfriend

State of California Department of Justice - pictured above is Davohnte

In May 2020, Davohnte Morgan, a 28-year-old from Los Angeles, disappeared during a trip to Mt. Shasta, California, after getting into an argument with his former girlfriend. Over five years later, his whereabouts remain unknown, but his loved ones continue searching.

Davohnte had grown up in San Francisco, but leading up to the day he went missing, he’d been living in LA. He was also reportedly dating a woman who was about two decades older than him, whom he’d met at a concert in 2019. Her identity has not been shared publicly.

Davohnte’s family had a tight-knit relationship, and they reportedly had reservations about his girlfriend. As for the 28-year-old himself, he enjoyed spending time in the comfort of his own home and had a magnetic personality, according to his mother, Terri Barnes.

However, he had been battling depression since 2017 and was allegedly self-medicating. Davohnte apparently wanted to change his lifestyle and begin going to the gym.

Then, in early May 2020, Davohnte and his then-girlfriend traveled to Mt. Shasta. This marked his first time in the area, and the pair stayed at the Cold Creek Inn. Things went awry on May 4, though, when the couple got into an argument and split up.

Despite their breakup, Davohnte and his now-ex-girlfriend still stayed at the inn together that night. The following morning, his ex left to see the sunrise before returning around 9:00 a.m.

At that point, Davohnte left the inn and was seen on various CCTV cameras in the region. He was spotted walking past a police station as he traveled around Mt. Shasta. He also stopped at a convenience store and bought something using cash.

The last known sighting of Davohnte was at 9:45 a.m., as he walked north on Mt. Shasta Boulevard. His ex reportedly spoke with his family on May 6, telling them that Davohnte was missing, but he wasn’t officially reported missing to the police until the morning of May 7.

Davohnte’s phone had been broken, so he didn’t have a cellular device with him, and authorities were concerned about his well-being.

With the help of cadaver dogs, the Siskiyou County Search and Rescue Team executed two grid searches, a search of a home, and a search of another area following rumors of a dumped body. Nonetheless, no evidence was uncovered.

There has been no activity on either of Davohnte’s credit cards, one of which he left with a family member, and the other that was presumably with him when he vanished.

It’s been reported that both police and Davohnte’s family believed his ex-girlfriend seemed apathetic and “had no urgency” surrounding the search for answers. But while she was named a person of interest, she isn’t officially considered a suspect.

Davohnte’s loved ones have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his recovery. Earlier this month, his mother, Terri, shared how her faith has helped her remain hopeful over the past five years.

“I’m not gonna give that up. I’m not going to think about the worst. I’m gonna keep the positive energy out there,” she said.

Davohnte was five feet eleven, weighed 165 pounds, and had black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black knit turtleneck shirt, and 49ers flip-flops.

He also had a lion tattoo on his chest, a money bag tattoo on the top of his left hand, and the phrase “motivation dedication” on his left arm.

There are currently no updates in Davohnte’s case, but it is still an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mt. Shasta Police Department at (530) 926-7540.

