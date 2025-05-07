A Teacher Allegedly Sent A Love Letter To His 11-Year-Old Student

A 5th-grade teacher from Florida is under investigation for allegedly sending an inappropriate letter to one of his 11-year-old female students.

Jarrett Williams, who taught at BD Gullett Elementary School in Bradenton, Florida, has resigned after the student’s mother discovered the two-page love letter.

The mother, Ann Mitchell, gave a copy of the letter to the media and the original to the authorities. The letter was written in blue ink and started off by apologizing for making the student upset and “putting slime all over” her after expecting that they “could have some fun together.’

The creepy note continued with, “You know I truly love you and no matter what, that will never change.”

At the end, it was signed with, “Your favorite teacher ‘only because I have to be.'” There was also a postscript urging the student to keep the letter to herself.

At a school board meeting, Mitchell claimed that Williams had sent the rest of the class to the library for Valentine’s Day treats and spent 45 minutes alone with her daughter.

Apparently, another mother at this board meeting revealed that her child also had issues with Williams. Her son started off the year smoothly, but everything quickly changed around winter break.

He began telling her that he didn’t want to go to school.

His family tried to figure out what could’ve caused the shift in his attitude. One day, he came home from school extremely upset because Williams berated the student in front of the entire class about his “mommy sending messages” for him. The day before, his mother sent Williams an email about his homework.

Williams also reportedly ripped up this same student’s math homework, threw it in the garbage can, and forced him to dig through the trash and tape it back together, all because he forgot to put his name on it.

On March 9, Mitchell informed the authorities and school officials about the letter. The next day, Williams was transferred to a non-instructional facility away from children. He was later given the option to resign, which he did. The investigation is still ongoing.

