7 Cat Breeds With Smushed Faces

Smushed-Face Cats Got Their Unique Looks From Years Of Selective Breeding

Some cats are fluffy, some cats are sleek, and others have adorably smushed faces that look like they ran into a wall headfirst.

These flat-faced felines have big, expressive eyes and round faces that are hard to resist. They were bred this way due to years of selective breeding.

Here Are 7 Cat Breeds With Smushed Faces

Their unique facial structure is undeniably cute, but it makes them more susceptible to certain health conditions.

So, before you bring home a smushed-face kitten, ensure that you are aware of any issues in order to provide the best possible care! Here are seven cat breeds with smushed faces.

1. Persian

Persians are famous for their flat faces, scrunched noses, and long fur. They are one of the oldest and most popular cat breeds, with their history dating back to the 1600s.

They are peaceful and mild-mannered cats, which is a big part of what makes them so lovable. They enjoy lounging in laps and patches of sunlight. They also play very calmly and do not require elaborate cat trees or fancy toys.

2. Himalayan

A cross between the Persian and Siamese breeds, Himalayan cats possess a blend of both. They have the flat face and long, flowing coat of the Persian, combined with the bright blue eyes and darker markings of the Siamese.

The Himalayan is believed to have originated in the 1930s at Harvard University. This breed is known for being laid-back and playful with their family members, both human and animal.

3. Exotic Shorthair

This breed was developed in the 1960s in the United States. Exotic shorthairs are the result of Persians and American shorthairs.

They share many of the same features as Persians, but have a shorter coat that does not require as much grooming. For this reason, they are nicknamed “the lazy man’s Persian.” They are a little more lively than Persians, though.

4. Scottish Fold

Scottish folds have folded ears, big eyes, and thick, plush fur. Their rounded faces and short, wide noses give them a flat-faced look. These cats have a sweet temperament and loyal personality. They form strong bonds with their owners and are usually happy to either play or curl up in a cozy spot.

They originated in Scotland in 1961 when a kitten with folded ears was discovered in a litter of normal-eared kittens. So, this kitten was bred with domestic cats and British shorthairs to establish the feature. The folded ears stem from a genetic mutation that causes a painful joint condition called osteochondrodysplasia.

5. British Shorthair

The Romans brought cats to Great Britain, which interbred with local feral cats, giving rise to the British shorthair over time.

These fluffy felines look almost like teddy bears. British shorthairs are affectionate but also enjoy some independence. They’re not big fans of being picked up, preferring to keep their paws on the ground.

6. British Longhair

The British longhair was created in the early 20th century when British shorthairs were bred with Persians. British longhairs are intelligent and highly motivated by food.

So, you might be able to get them to learn a few tricks. Training sessions can be a fun bonding experience that will also provide mental stimulation.

7. Selkirk Rex

Not only does the Selkirk Rex have a cute smushed face, but it also has a wavy coat. It is only one of four cat breeds with curly hair. It is a relatively new breed that originated in the United States in 1988.

A Montana cat breeder noticed a kitten with a curly coat in a litter of straight-coated kittens. So, that kitten was bred with a Persian, and later, British shorthairs, establishing the Selkirk Rex breed. These cats love people and enjoy interactive play. They are a bit needy but won’t demand all your attention.

