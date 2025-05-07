She’s Kicking Her Daughters Out Of The House And Giving Them A Week To Find Somewhere New To Live After They Neglected Her Son

This woman has two adult daughters who are both over the age of 20. After her girls graduated from college, they moved back home with her since they struggled to find jobs.

The house actually belongs to her late husband, Robert, and she got divorced from the father of her girls nine years back.

After Robert came into the picture, they had their seven-year-old son named Tom together. Now, her girls never liked Robert.

“The girls didn’t have a good relationship with Robert. In fact, they hated him because of what their dad filled their heads with about him,” she explained.

“They lived with their dad (they chose to) before going off to college. Robert passed away 6 months ago after a long battle with disease. It was just me and my son, Tom.”

“The girls’ dad got remarried last year, and the woman is basically a witch. That’s why the girls stopped visiting there. They lived in a rental apartment during college, and their dad used to pay for rent, but stopped after his wife fought with them.”

Then, when her girls were unable to find jobs to afford their rent payment, they asked if they could move home for a bit.

She instantly said they could, even though her girls never tried to form a bond with her son Tom, which she did find bothersome. After all, every mom wants her kids to get along, right?

Two days ago, she unexpectedly had to leave the house to deal with something, and Tom was sick and bedridden.

She asked her girls to please keep an eye on Tom for the next two hours, and then she would be back. One hour after she left home, Tom texted her saying she had to come home as he had thrown up.

Tom stated he had asked her girls to help him, but they ignored him. She tried to call her girls, but they did not pick up.

She tried to come home on the early side, as she figured perhaps her girls were out of the house too, but nope, they were inside, they just didn’t feel like helping Tom.

Tom said he even texted her girls asking for help, and she checked their phones to see that they read his texts and still chose to ignore Tom.

“I blew up at them both and called them pathetic. They argued that I was making them act like they are the parent and placing responsibility on them,” she added.

“I knew this wasn’t about that. They hated Robert. Fine. That might be a little understandable. But Tom is a kid, and he has no part in all of this to be treated like that. I knew they neglected him on purpose.”

“So I told them they have one week to move out, and they started arguing and even crying, saying I’m being too harsh on them, and acting worse than their dad’s new wife. I said this wasn’t up for discussion, and now both of them are giving me the silent treatment. Basically, making me feel guilty about the whole thing.”

Perhaps she’s not making the right choice kicking her girls out of the house, but their neglecting Tom outright simply due to their resentment doesn’t still well with her. She actually feels worried about the girls living with her and Tom.

What do you think, is she doing the best thing by making her girls find somewhere new to live?

