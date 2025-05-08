He Has Rich People Horror Stories After Working As A Server At An Upscale Restaurant In New York City

Minerva Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

After working as a server at a fine dining restaurant on the Upper East Side in New York City for three months, TikToker Nathan Ramos-Park (@nathanramospark) has witnessed the atrocious behaviors of the super-rich and has lost a lot of respect for them.

In his video, he described several instances of the wealthy seeming to lack basic human empathy and awareness. One time, he was talking to a young couple who had just gone apartment hunting.

They laughed when he mentioned the area he lived in. Apparently, they were only looking for apartments that had a doorman and an elevator that opened up into their space.

Another time, a man ran past the hostess into the restaurant. The hostess tried to ask if he had a reservation, but he merely yelled for her to Google him. He sat himself down at a nice table and threw $200 at a busser.

He made the busser sit next to him and ordered five pounds of stone crab. He also forced the busser to crack open the crabs for him.

When they finally did look him up, they learned that he was worth $4 billion, but his wife was divorcing him and getting $2 billion.

In addition, there was a time when Nathan served a table with an 80-year-old man who was over six feet tall and was having a stroke.

The man had fallen into Nathan’s arms, and he had to drag him to a place where he could lie down. No one helped Nathan carry him, and his table even tried to usher Nathan over to order their food.

The morning after Hurricane Sandy, Nathan walked to work because he needed the money. They only had burgers, salmon, and a few other items available.

A woman came into the restaurant and threw the biggest fit because they did not have any branzino.

Nathan then went on to list the celebrities he had served. Lindsey Lohan was super sweet and tipped over 30 percent, while Ramona Singer was a total nightmare.

“Never put wealthy people on a pedestal. Not only are they usually stupid, but they’re rude, they have no soul, and they don’t care about you. And they just can’t function as human beings and have insane, insane, mentally ill eating habits,” Nathan concluded.

