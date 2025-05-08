She Thinks It’s Strange Her Fiancé Is Pushing For His Son Walk Her Down The Aisle, Since They’re Not Close

kharchenkoirina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Weddings are supposed to be joyous celebrations of love and unity, but anyone who’s planned one knows they can quickly spiral into emotional minefields.

One 31-year-old bride-to-be found herself in a tricky situation when her 36-year-old fiancé suggested his 18-year-old son walk her down the aisle—a role she had always imagined her late father assuming.

But after he passed away nine years ago, she figured she would walk down the aisle alone or ask her beloved uncle to fill the important role.

She’s been with her fiancé for the last four years, and his son is from a previous relationship. While she and her fiancé’s son are polite to one another, they’re hardly close.

Her fiancé’s son refers to her on a first-name basis, and she has not stepped into a motherly role for him or anything like that.

“A few weeks ago, my fiancé brought up the idea of his son walking me down the aisle. He said it would be symbolic, a way of showing that we are officially becoming one family, and that it would mean a lot to his son,” she explained.

“I was honestly shocked because it had never crossed my mind. I told him right away that I was not comfortable with that; it felt forced and weird to me.”

“I respect his son, but it would not feel genuine to have him in a role that meant so much to me and was connected to my dad. Apparently, he had already mentioned the idea to his son and got his hopes up. When I said no, it hurt his feelings.”

Her fiancé implored her to think about changing her mind, as it would go a long way in terms of merging their families.

She apologized for hurting his son’s feelings, but she pointed out how it was not fair of him to want her to make such a meaningful moment all about keeping up appearances.

They actually got into a fight over her refusal to allow her fiancé to push her into saying yes to having his son walk her down the aisle.

She did say some rude things to her fiancé while she felt so heated, and she felt bad, but it was too late. You can’t take words back once you say them, nor can you take back the pain you cause.



“Now my fiancé’s family is furious with me. His son is not speaking to me. My fiancé thinks I should apologize and reconsider. My mom said she understands my feelings, but that I could have said it more gently,” she continued.

“I feel like I am being pressured to fake a perfect family dynamic for everyone else’s comfort, and it feels so wrong. But I also feel awful for hurting his son’s feelings.”

Should she really compromise on one of the most personal moments of her wedding day just to keep the peace?

