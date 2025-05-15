He Was Unable To Save A Kidnapped Girl, And That’s The Case That Haunts Him As A Police Officer

Being a police officer is not just about writing tickets, wearing a uniform, and snacking on doughnuts. The job also involves a lot of trauma, stress, and tough situations that most of us only see on TV. Officers are often subjected to high-stakes confrontations, violence, and loss.

For those who serve and protect, the emotional burden and mental weight can get a little too heavy to bear at times.

So, it can be helpful to talk about what being in law enforcement is really like. Nick Marino (@nickmarino00) is a police officer, and he’s on TikTok sharing stories about the calls he has been on.

About a year and a half ago, he received a call about the possible kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl. The suspect was her ex-stepfather.

The officers tried their best to find her, but the information on the case was pretty spotty. Nick managed to obtain video footage from a store where the individual was kidnapped.

Roughly 20 minutes after the call came in, they located the vehicle that the suspect kidnapped the girl in. Both individuals were no longer alive.

“For a long time after this call, I felt really guilty. I felt like we failed. And that’s something that I feel like isn’t talked about in this profession, that a lot of times, we’re unable to help,” said Nick.

In the comments section, several TikTok users sympathized with Nick and shared their own feelings about the public service jobs they work.

“I’m an ER tech/nursing student, so I totally get it. I feel that way every time we get an arrest in and they end up calling it, especially with a young person,” commented one user.

“I’m in social work, and the feeling of guilt and hopelessness is so real. Sounds simple, but be sure to prioritize taking care of yourself mentally as the work can be taxing,” wrote another.

“My hubby is a cop and is having a hard time after learning a fellow officer who he went to the academy with took his life. Law enforcement is so much more than people think,” stated a third.

