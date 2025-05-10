Her Dad’s Giving Her An Ultimatum: Her Stepbrother Has To Be Invited On The Family Vacation She Planned, Or He’s Staying Home

This 23-year-old girl planned a family vacation to a beachy destination, and she asked her mom, dad, and 21-year-old sister to come along with her.

Her mom and dad got divorced eight years ago, but back when they were still together, it was a family tradition to take trips like this. Her parents get along nicely now, so she thought it would be fun to go away with them.

Two years ago, her dad got married again, and she has a 19-year-old stepbrother named Jake. While she doesn’t completely hate Jake’s guts, she’s not about to be his best friend, either.

Over the summer last year, she planned a family trip to an amusement park one weekend, and Jake ruined the entire thing.

“This guy complained about literally everything, started drama between my parents on purpose, and then disappeared for three hours without telling anyone,” she explained.

“We were all panicking, searching everywhere, and he was just chilling at the arcade, claiming he ‘forgot’ to check his phone. Trip = ruined.”

“Fast forward to now – I’ve been carefully saving up for this beach trip, with the mind that we have fun and don’t have the same issues like last summer.”

The vacation she organized is all about growing closer to her immediate family, and she has no interest in including Jake so he can wreck this for her.

She also feels that since Jake is still a teen, he should be thrilled to have the house to himself for a couple of days.

Her stepmom has since learned that Jake is not invited on the trip, and her stepmom is acting like she’s a horrible human being.

“My dad’s giving me an ultimatum that either Jake comes or he’s not coming,” she added. “Getting bombarded with spicy texts about how I’m ‘deliberately making Jake feel excluded’ and ‘not accepting him as family.'”

“I tried explaining about the previous trip nightmare, but apparently, I’m just ‘holding a grudge’ and ‘real family forgives.'”

“[Am I the jerk] for just wanting ONE drama-free vacation after what happened last time? Or should I just suck it up and accept that Jake is now automatically included in everything forever?”

