This $3.1M Mansion Looks Normal, Until You See The Taxidermy Jungle Inside

We’ve all seen preserved animals on display in museums or random deer heads mounted in cabins. However, most people would probably agree that it’s easy to go overboard with home taxidermy displays, and one property for sale in Alabama epitomizes this opinion.

Seth Hollingsworth, a TikToker with over 405,000 followers on his account @seth.hollingsworth, posts his takes about shocking real estate listings on the internet.

He recently shared his two cents on an Alabama property that he called “by far the worst taxidermy house” he’d ever seen.

Located at 7512 Highway 55 in Wilsonville, the massive 21,554 square foot home is listed at $3.1 million and features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, two half-baths, and an in-law suite with its own kitchen. It was designed by Phillip Franks and “modeled after a historic James River plantation.”

The residence sits on just over 37 acres and boasts other luxurious amenities, too, including two saunas and a steam room, as well as a large swimming pool, helicopter pad, tennis court, lake, game room, gym, and an outdoor cabana with a bathroom, bar, and grill.

But while the listing notes the property would make a great corporate retreat destination or potential bed and breakfast, it fails to mention the shocking abundance of taxidermy animals displayed throughout the home, as seen in the listing’s photos.

Upon entering the foyer, the living room to the right of the front door is filled with moose heads, as well as taxidermy bears. One is mounted on the wall, and another serves as a rug on the ground.

In a different sitting area, what appears to be a taxidermy billy goat is mounted above the fireplace. Plus, a landing located off the staircase has an entire taxidermy live-action display, which seemingly includes a warthog and gemsbok on the walls and what appears to be a lion attacking another animal.

“Instead of just displaying the animals, we’ve now got them in action, mid-murder,” Seth joked.

The game room, which centers around a pool table, is packed with preserved animals as well. There are at least 15 mounted on the surrounding walls, including a rhinoceros head and the body of a monkey. Plus, there are even two crocodiles or alligators on the floor, one of which is right under the pool table!

Not even the dining room is exempt from the current owner’s apparent taxidermy obsession, featuring two caribou on the walls and a bird sitting right on the table.

Perhaps the strangest inclusions, though, are a goose preserved to look like it was mid-flight in a bedroom and an entire alligator in a practically empty room. The only other thing, aside from the reptile, in that space is an old mattress leaning up against the wall.

“If someone invited me to their house and this is what it looked like, I think I’d place a call to a lawyer, a therapist, a psychiatrist,” Seth concluded.

“I need about four to five days to process this one because I’ve never seen anything like it. And if your house looks like this, I’m scared of you.”

Those who viewed Seth’s TikTok have agreed, with many users sharing their reactions in the comment sections.

“This is literally a murder house,” one commenter wrote.

“Whoever buys this won’t be able to sage enough dead animal smell out of there. Yikes,” noted another.

“It’s so pretty until you go inside,” joked a third.

Would you be able to overlook so much taxidermy if you fell in love with a property, or would such a massive collection be a deal breaker?

