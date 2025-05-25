Her Mom Skipped Her College Graduation For A Tupperware Party

Tamer - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

This woman has hit a major milestone, being the first member of her family to graduate from college. She fully anticipated that her mom would be over the moon for her, as this is a big accomplishment.

She took classes in the evenings, worked two different jobs, and then had to take a year off from college after her dad passed away in order to help her mom not go under financially.

So, the road to her diploma was certainly not an easy one, and she was looking forward to being able to celebrate her graduation with her mom.

Three months before her graduation date, she sent her mom an invitation to the event in the mail. She then followed up with her mom every single week, reminding her not to forget about it.

She additionally said she was happy to purchase her mom a plane ticket to make it all that much easier on her.

Her mom insisted that she was swelling with pride over her upcoming graduation, so imagine her surprise when her mom actually bailed on her.

“She called the morning of and said, ‘I’m sorry, I forgot Jessica’s party is today. I promised her weeks ago I’d help with setup,'” she explained.

“Jessica is her neighbor. The party was for plastic containers. I looked out at the crowd and saw strangers cheering for their kids.”

“And I scanned the seats again and again, like she might somehow appear late. She never did. Later that day, she posted a Facebook photo of herself at the party, holding a wine glass and smiling, with the caption: ‘Supporting my girl!! #loyalty.'”

Tamer – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Except, it hardly felt like support to her. She didn’t bother to reply to her mom’s message on social media, and she has not said a word to her since then.

Her mom is accusing her of being distant, which is fair, but her mom can’t understand why she feels so let down and disappointed, and she doubts she ever will get it.

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski