Her Patient Spit In Her Face, So She Called The Police And Pressed Charges

DC Studio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A nurse who goes by the handle (@nurse__barbie) on TikTok is sharing about how she called the police and pressed charges on a patient who spit in her face.

The patient was angry about not being discharged from the hospital. She tried to calmly explain that she was just waiting for the doctor’s orders and that they would be out of there soon enough.

However, they were inconsolable. They got up and started screaming every cuss word they could think of in her face. And then, they spit at her.

She put on a smile and said that she was calling the police because their actions were considered to be assault. The patient was shocked and was in disbelief that there would be consequences for their actions.

“I am tired of being the nurse that just rolls over and accepts patient abuse. I’m not doing it anymore, so I called the police,” she stated.

When the police came to the unit, she told them that she wanted to file a police report on the patient for assault and that she would like to press charges.

She mentioned that the patient was alert, could move independently, and knew exactly what they were doing when they spit in her face.

She believes that healthcare employees need to be better protected from patient abuse and that they should not be made to feel like they have to tolerate it.

Many TikTok users agreed with her message. They praised her for standing up for herself and even shared similar stories about their own experiences as nurses.

“I got spat at and called racial slurs. Watched her walk out in cuffs with an upgraded simple assault to aggravated assault felony a few hours later,” commented one user.

“I tell my nurses the same; it’s a felony here in Florida, and you don’t need hospital permission to file charges. Do what you need to do,” wrote another.

“I had the same thing happen with a patient’s wife after she punched me. She couldn’t believe it and said she shouldn’t be charged because I wasn’t bleeding,” chimed in a third.

Emily Chan