He Feels Like His Mom’s A Backstabber For Loving His Stepsiblings, Who Ruthlessly Bully Him

carballo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 16-year-old guy has sadly been bullied for years on end by his stepsiblings, 16-year-old Ben and 18-year-old Eva.

It all started back when he was seven; Eva and Ben said their mom hated his mom, and that was their reason for bullying him.

His mom was aware of how he was being treated, so she went to Eva and Ben’s dad, Seth, to talk to him about it. Unfortunately, whatever his mom said to their dad didn’t help him at all.

Eva and Ben’s parents got divorced, their mom passed away, and then his mom began dating Seth. This only served to make Eva and Ben hate him even more than they already did, and the bullying spiraled out of control.

“I lost friends because they targeted them to get them away from me. They even started shoving me and stuff like that,” he explained.

“And they set up a hate account that got taken down after the school got involved. The bullying was so bad that the school was calling my mom and Seth in once a month, sometimes more.”

His mom said everything would improve in time and promised to protect him from Eva and Ben, but his mom didn’t do that.

Instead, she walked down the aisle, tied the knot with Seth, and pretended as if they were one ridiculously happy family.

Eva and Ben have gone so far as to tell his mom that they wish he were not alive; that’s how bad this has all gotten.

“So I was really hurt when a few days ago, mom told them she loved them just as much as she loved me, and she would always love them and be there for them, and she was so happy we were a family,” he added.

“It felt like my mom stabbed me in the back, and she’s the only parent I ever had. My dad likes to ignore that I exist.”

“After hearing mom say that, I pulled away from her, and I was cold and kind of hostile to her. She picked up on it immediately and asked why I was being like that. I told her I heard what she said to Eva and Ben and that I felt betrayed that she could love them as much as me.”

He just can’t see how his mom can love the two people who have made his life a nightmare for years. He pointed out to his mom that if she really loved him, she would be incapable of loving his cruel stepsiblings.

He threw in there that it doesn’t make her a good mom. Later on, Seth privately spoke to him and said he was being mean to his mom.

Seth insisted he would lay down the law with Eva and Ben and asked that he not be mad at his mom for their behavior.

“That night at dinner, Eva ‘accidentally’ dropped her hot soup all over me. Mom tried to comfort me, but I told her I don’t want her near me after what she said,” he continued.

“Seth told me that was not an appropriate way to treat my mom, and now it’s like I’m the bad guy here.”

What advice do you have for him?

