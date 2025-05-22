She Found Her Long-Lost Mom After Flying To Korea

Ian Schofield - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Before TikToker Cinnamon Blaze (@cinnamon.blaze) was born, her father was in the military and got stationed in Korea, where he met her mother.

They got married, but her mother’s family disapproved of the marriage and cut her off. At some point, her mother became pregnant with her.

Her father was sent back to the United States and then came back to Korea. The plan was for them to go to the U.S. together.

Her father told her mother that he would take Cinnamon to the U.S. first to get her settled in. Then, he would send a plane ticket for her mother two weeks later.

But he never ended up sending her a plane ticket, and he took her passport when he left, so she couldn’t come looking for them.

Growing up, Cinnamon had a lot of questions about her mother, but her father simply told her that her mother didn’t like the U.S., so she left them.

About three years ago, Cinnamon’s father passed away. After he died, she found a copy of her parents’ marriage license. It listed her mother’s name and birthday, along with her grandparents’ names and their address.

In May 2024, Cinnamon’s friend encouraged her to go to Korea to find her mother. Cinnamon had no idea how to go about this search.

She also did not speak a word of Korean. She went to a police station for help and was directed to a police station in Seoul.

The officers there told her that Koreans had the option of registering their DNA every 10 years in case someone ever came looking for them.

Cinnamon could do a DNA test, and if there was a match, they would let the relative know that someone was looking for them.

They were able to do the DNA test at the police station, and it would take 60 days to receive the results. They explained that if her mother were deceased or did not want to talk to her, they would not contact her at all. If she did want to talk to her, then they would reach out.

Cinnamon decided to spend the rest of her vacation in the Philippines. When she arrived there, she saw an email in her inbox from the Seoul police department.

They found her mother, and she wanted to speak to her. Cinnamon called the phone number that was provided, and they had their first conversation.

She flew back to Korea a few days later and met her mother at the train station. They went back to her house, where she explained that Cinnamon’s dad had taken her passport when he left Korea.

Her mother also kept having a child a secret from her family for 40 years. At long last, she was able to introduce Cinnamon to her siblings.

Cinnamon even brought her own kids to Korea to meet the family. To this day, she still keeps in contact with her mother.

