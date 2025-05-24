When She Was A Kid, She Accidentally Got Her Mom Arrested

When TikToker Brandy (@brandyisloud) was a kid, she accidentally got her mother arrested. So, her mother has been married eight or nine times. As a kid, Brandy didn’t really like any of her mother’s husbands except for one guy named Rick.

He provided them with the most stability she had ever experienced. They lived in a house and had a cocker spaniel named Teddy. She got to attend school every day with her friends and was even on a Little League team.

One night, her mother, her mother’s niece, Virginia, and Rick all went out drinking. Usually, they came home in good moods, but this time was different. Brandy woke up to the sound of someone screaming.

When she walked into the kitchen, she saw Rick sitting at the table. He was the one screaming, while her mother was pacing back and forth.

Then, Brandy noticed blood everywhere. Apparently, her mother had taken a butcher knife and stabbed Rick through the arm, pinning him to the table.

Rick could not move, and blood continued to gush out from his wound. He was screaming for Brandy’s mother to remove the knife, but she was yelling back for him to bleed to death. Brandy went to grab the knife, but her mother stopped her in her tracks.

Of course, Brandy had no idea what was happening because she was a kid. Later, when she was older, she found out that her mother had walked in on Rick sleeping with her niece. Her mother beat her niece until she was bruised and bloody. Then, she stabbed Rick.

Her mother sauntered out of the house. Brandy followed behind and watched as she grabbed a brick and smashed in the windows of Rick’s car.

Brandy went back into the house and asked Rick if he wanted her to pull out the knife. He just told her to go back to bed.

The next day, everything seemed normal and fine. When she got up for school, her mother and Rick were lying in bed together, so she just assumed it was a regular fight.

But the niece, Virginia, ended up pressing charges against Brandy’s mother. Later, when Brandy was home, Rick told her not to open the door for anyone and left to go somewhere. Her mother was at home but had a raging headache and instructed her not to wake her up for anything.

However, someone kept knocking at the door and wouldn’t stop. So, Brandy finally opened the door and saw police officers.

They asked to speak to her mother, but she told them she couldn’t let anyone in. The police said that they just wanted to talk to her mother, so she invited them in and led them to her mother’s room.

The cops then arrested her mother for assault. As she was getting arrested, her mother glared at her. Brandy realized that the police had definitely tricked her. Her mother told her to tell Rick she was in jail and that he needed to bail her out. Finally, she left with the cops.

