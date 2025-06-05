5 Kitchen Tile Trends That Are Ready To Retire

tabitazn - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Kitchen Trends Come And Go Too Quickly

Jaskaran Kooner – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Kitchen trends come and go way too fast, especially for something you have to spend a lot of money on. One minute, everyone is obsessed with bold statement patterns and grout.

The next, they’re all pretending like that never happened. Trends are not inherently bad, but they do reflect each era.

Here Are 7 Kitchen Tile Trends That Are Ready To Retire

Joseph Hendrickson – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Some styles do stand the test of time, but other kitchen tile trends are ready to be retired. Before you invest in another round of subway tiles, check out these five kitchen tile trends that are no longer in. Your future remodel will thank you!

1. White Subway Tile

tabitazn – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

For over a decade, white subway tile was such a staple in kitchens. But now, the look has lost its appeal, with people thinking that it’s been way overdone. It no longer catches the eye, and the thing that stands out most is dirt stains and splatters from pasta sauce. The grout is also hard to clean.

White subway tile is not a thoughtful design and can be used to date a kitchen. It does not breathe life into a kitchen and might be considered as a fast renovation instead.

2. Glass Mosaic

ML Harris – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Glass tiles used to be everywhere, but now, they’re quickly becoming outdated. The shiny, small mosaics are tough to clean, and they do not hold up well over time.

Glass tiles behind the stove are exposed to high heat and can become yellow and degraded. Many glass mosaic strips include colors like brown and teal together, which looks messy and makes the kitchen feel cluttered.

3. Herringbone Pattern

Joseph Hendrickson – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The herringbone pattern was once considered to be a bold twist that added visual interest to a kitchen, but it is seen as chaotic now.

It is too rigid, and when paired with white or marble tiles, it can be blinding. Currently, the trends are moving toward organic, flowing designs and away from geometric patterns to bring depth and character to the kitchen.

4. Tuscan Style

Melanie DeFazio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The 2000s went through a faux-rustic phase that featured tumbled stone and slate. That’s over in 2025, when bright and open kitchens are all the rage. Tuscan style kitchens are filled with heavy textures, mosaic patterns, warm yellow undertones, and rough-hewn stones, which can make the space feel too dark.

Limestone, travertine, and honed marble in softer, lighter tones are better options for modern spaces because they offer the same organic appeal but with a cleaner, more refined vibe.

5. Framed Inlays

Javani LLC – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Framed inlays above the cooktop have fallen out of favor for drawing the eye to one of the grimiest spots in the kitchen.

This design interrupts the clean lines and flow of modern kitchens. Streamlined backsplashes made of the same material throughout are popular for their elegance and simplicity.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan