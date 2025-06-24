His Girlfriend Asked For An Open Relationship, So He Dumped Her And Kicked Her Out Of The House

For a relationship to work, a couple has to be aligned about important and life-changing topics, such as adhering to monogamy or whether or not to have kids.

When you and your partner end up on opposite ends of the spectrum with your beliefs or desires, it’s not always going to end well, as differences in opinion can tear people apart.

This man has spent around a year and a half dating his girlfriend, and they live together. Their relationship was amazing, up until recently.

A couple of evenings ago, his girlfriend mentioned she had something to speak to him about.

“She sits me down and says she’s been thinking about opening the relationship. I asked her what she meant, and she straight-up said she wanted to see other people while still being with me,” he explained.

“Said she ‘loves me’ but doesn’t want to feel like she’s missing out on life experiences. I told her I’m not into that, never have been, and never will be.”

“She tried to keep talking about it, like maybe we could ‘just try it for a little while.’ I told her if that’s what she wants, then we’re done. I helped her pack a bag and told her to stay at her friend’s place for now.”

He didn’t see how their relationship could continue to work when he’s only interested in dating her, and she wants to be free to chase other guys.

Ever since he dumped his girlfriend on the spot and kicked her out over wanting to open up their relationship, not everyone has backed him up.

His now ex-girlfriend is going around saying he made her leave for just having a chat, which is not true. Some of their mutual friends think he was being overdramatic.

“A couple of them called me controlling and say I should’ve at least ‘talked it through’ instead of breaking up with her on the spot,” he concluded.



Do you think he was wrong to break up with his girlfriend?

