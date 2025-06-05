5 Of The Most Honest Zodiac Signs

angel_nt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Everyone Has Told A Lie, But Some Signs Are More Real Than Others

artmim – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Everyone has told a fib no matter what zodiac sign they were born under because we’re all only human.

But there are signs that keep it more real than others. They’re the type to confess that they may have forgotten your birthday and point out that your ex was never really that cute.

Here Are 5 Of The Most Honest Zodiac Signs

Drobot Dean – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, their honesty is a little brutal, but that directness can be refreshing. They aren’t afraid to call people out, whether it’s family members, friends, or acquaintances.

Telling the truth is basically like their birth-given duty. These are five of the most honest zodiac signs.

1. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

face_reader_img – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sagittarius is the most honest zodiac sign. In fact, they can be brutally honest and a little too open. Other people might view their honesty as harsh.

They respect those who give them honesty in return and will not tolerate lying. They always tell it like it is and encourage people to be more truthful and present their authentic selves to the world. However, their bluntness can be unnecessary in some situations.

2. Aries (March 21 – April 19)

angel_nt – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Aries is known for being direct and straightforward. They will probably tell you something about yourself that you didn’t ask for. They don’t believe in holding their tongue and often get themselves into little spats.

They are unapologetic about who they are and unafraid to speak their mind even in tough situations. They certainly do not beat around the bush.

3. Leo (July 23 – August 22)

millaf – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Leos have no fear of anything—not even when it comes to telling the truth. They don’t sugarcoat and will hand out reality checks with ease.

Don’t ask a Leo for the truth if you don’t want to hear it loud and clear because they will give overly honest replies. Leos are proud of the fact that they consistently tell the truth. You’ll always know where you stand with them.

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Utkamandarinka – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Cancers are considerate, always keeping other people’s feelings in mind. They become more transparent the closer you get to them.

They do not like conflict but are willing to express difficult truths because they believe honesty is the best policy. Telling the truth will help relationships grow.

5. Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Oleg Gekman – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sometimes, Virgos can be oversharers so they might come off as a little bit mean. They are analytical and detail-oriented, preferring to stick to the facts. It’s like they have a sixth sense for sniffing out lies.

However, they also tend to tell white lies themselves to spare the feelings of their loved ones. At times, they struggle to be honest because they do not like hurting people. They do not have malicious intentions, which is why they feel the need to lie.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan