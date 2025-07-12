12 Zodiac Signs And The Meaning Behind Their Birthstones

Victoria Fox - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Practically Everybody Can Tell You Their Zodiac Sign, But Do You Know Your Stone?

Minerva Studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Just like how each sign comes with its own set of characteristics, every birthstone actually holds its own meaning.

Here Are The 12 Zodiac Signs And The Meaning Behind Their Birthstones

Oleksandra – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

So, whether you’re into astrology or just want to add some more personal touches to your jewelry box, here are the corresponding birthstones for each zodiac sign (and their significance).

Aries: March 21–April 19

Irina Iris – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Aries are known for their energy, courage, and passion overall. But, depending on where your birthday falls, you will have one of two birthstones: either diamond or aquamarine.

Aries who entered the world in March have aquamarine, a beautifully blue stone that signifies both serenity and strength. Meanwhile, those born in April are diamond, a stone that’s become synonymous with love and commitment.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Victoria Fox – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

While they can sometimes be stubborn, Tauruses are some of the most loyal and reliable people of the zodiac. They love intensely and appreciate stability in relationships, so it makes sense why those born in April have the diamond as their birthstone.

Then, Tauruses with birthdays in May are emerald. The stunning green hue perfectly complements this Earth sign’s temperament, as well as the sign’s appreciation for the finer things in life.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

Valua Vitaly – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Geminis are funny and social people who are able to go with the flow. Like Taurus, those born in May have the emerald birthstone, which can symbolize renewal and growth and speaks to the sign’s adaptable nature.

Next, June Geminis have the precious pearl. This elegant stone has a rich history and signifies purity and wisdom.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

zea_lenanet – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Since Cancers are extremely emotional and nurturing individuals, it’s no surprise that those with June birthdays have the pearl as their birthstone. After all, their strong intuition could be viewed as wisdom.

Cancers born in July, on the other hand, can be proud to show off the ruby. Rich red in color, rubies symbolize love and protection, which goes hand-in-hand with this sign’s loyalty.

Leo: July 23–August 22

soup studio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Now, Leos are more center-of-the-spotlight people who love attention and admiration. So, for those born in July, the ruby is more about encouraging confidence and passion.

At the same time, Leos with August birthdays have the light green peridot birthstone. It’s typically associated with balance and good health, which can help even out this sign’s occasionally impulsive nature.

Virgo: August 23–September 22

millaf – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Virgos are the type A sign of the zodiac. They’re analytic, detail-oriented, and strive for perfection. So, with peridot as the birthstone of those born in August, it serves as a good reminder to remain positive and seek out harmony.

Thereafter, September Virgos have sapphire, a deep blue stone with royal roots that can signify nobility, faithfulness, and truth.

Libra: September 23–October 22

olenachukhil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s fitting that sapphire is the birthstone of September Libras, given how this sign is known for being diplomatic and valuing fairness. Truth is what keeps life balanced and “real.”

Additionally, Libras with October birthdays have opal, a stone that’s considered a symbol of purity, hope, and (shocker) truth. It’s also linked to good luck.

Scorpio: October 23–November 21

Adriana Nikolova – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Scorpios get a bad rap for being intense, mysterious, and sometimes even vengeful people. That’s why it’s appropriate that October Scorpios have an opal birthstone. Its lightness and association with good fortune can help counter this sign’s temperament.

Those born in November, however, have the topaz, which signifies trust, love, and healing. Again, it’s a good reminder for Scorpios, who can have trouble putting faith in people.

Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Vagengeim – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sagittarians with November birthdays also have topaz, and similar to Scorpios, the stone may help balance this sign’s flighty nature and fear of commitment.

And the birthstone of December-born Sagittarians is blue turquoise, which represents peace and wisdom.

Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Tijana – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Capricorns are famous for being ambitious and practical people who work hard. So, as the birthstone of those born in December, blue turquoise can remind this sign to take a step back and relax once in a while.

Likewise, January Capricorns have red garnet, a stone viewed as a symbol of warmth, passion, and strength. It can fuel this sign’s fire while still encouraging vulnerability.

Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Konstantin Koekin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Like Capricorns, Aquarians are intelligent and independent people who enjoy being creative. Those born in January also have red garnet, urging them to connect on a deeper level.

Meanwhile, amethyst is the birthstone of February-born Aquarians. It’s usually linked to peace, protection, and wisdom, helping this deep-thinking sign see the bigger picture.

Pisces: February 19–March 20

javiindy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last but certainly not least, amethyst can inspire Pisces born in February to safeguard their well-being, as this sign is known for being idealistic and very empathetic.

And March Pisces can turn to their birthstone, aquamarine, to find their voice. This stone is all about strength and serenity and has even been associated with communication.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek