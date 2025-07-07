7 Signs Your Partner Is Your Soulmate

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Maybe you dream of leaving your hometown, launching a business, tying the knot, or having kids. And after meeting your partner, you probably started to wonder if they’d be the right person to come along for the ride.

Regardless of whether love moves quickly or is more of a slow burn, the feeling is usually intoxicating. But how do you know if the person you’ve fallen head over heels for is just another fling or truly “the one?”

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Is Your Soulmate

Contrary to popular belief, I don’t think that everyone has just one “soulmate” out there; that the universe sets us up to meet a specific individual with whom we’re tied for the rest of our lives.

Rather, I believe such a bond is created by two imperfect people who come together, share chemistry, and put in the work to form a connection that lasts.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean all relationships have such high potential. So, here are seven signs that your partner is actually your soulmate.

1. You Felt An Immediate Connection

Think back to the moment you first met your partner: did you feel instantly drawn to them? Maybe you two were completely different people with different jobs, interests, or lifestyles. Yet, for some reason, you felt a connection.

This is, in my opinion, the best part about falling in love. You don’t have to like the same things or even share the same perspective on issues. All you know is that, despite your differences, you feel comfortable talking to this person, as if you’ve known them forever.

2. Your Partner Is Your Best Friend

It’s undoubtedly important to maintain both pre-existing and new friendships outside of your relationship. However, I’d be lying if I said that, in soulmate relationships, your partner doesn’t become your best friend.

Bonus points if your relationship actually started off as a friendship first. At the end of the day, the best partnerships are formed by two individuals who come together and work as a team. So, if you feel like you can talk to your partner about anything, love spending time with them more than anyone else, and would pick them time and time again to go to bat for you, it’s a good sign that you two are soulmates.

3. Your Relationship Has Mutual Respect

Partners are supposed to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders, and at the end of the day, such support comes down to mutual respect.

Do they cheer you on in everything you do, from furthering your career to starting new hobbies? Do they encourage you to set boundaries and protect your well-being? Finally, do they value your opinions and want you to practice autonomy?

If so, you may be dating your soulmate. The person you’re supposed to be with will value you for who you are, not try to change you.

4. You Share Values And Goals

If you hope to build a future with your partner one day, you have to be on the same page. So, while it doesn’t matter if you both have conflicting interests or hobbies, you do have to agree on the bigger picture.

You and your partner can have different careers and even lead different lifestyles, but when it comes down to certain life goals (like whether you’ll settle down, get married, or have kids), it’s crucial that you align. Otherwise, one of you might harbor resentment for the rest of your relationship.

5. You’ve Grown Together

Just as relationships change, the people within them do, too. Sometimes, this can be for the worse if you’re stuck in a toxic relationship. Or, you can grow for the better, particularly if you and your partner challenge each other.

It’s important to be with someone who appreciates your strengths but also recognizes your shortcomings and encourages you to better yourself. We can all use a little “push” sometimes, and with a supportive soulmate, you’ll both be able to evolve together.

6. You Understand Each Other

Understanding is a cornerstone of healthy relationships. Again, no two people are exactly the same, so realizing and accepting that is key to making a partnership work.

Maybe you value personal space, for instance, so your significant other knows that, after an argument, you need some time to cool off. Or, perhaps you’ve realized that your partner loves acts of service, so when they’re stressed out, you go out of your way to make their life a little easier.

Soulmates are people who can cater to each other’s needs in ways that make them feel seen, heard, and understood.

7. You Have A Gut Feeling

Finally, nothing can top our intuition. You know how, in toxic relationships, you usually get a “gut feeling” that something is off or you’re being mistreated, even if it’s hard to put your finger on? The same thing can happen in soulmate relationships.

If you feel at home with your partner, as if you can be totally yourself, and you’ve never felt so safe with a significant other before, the chances are that you two are meant to be.

Of course, no relationship is ever perfect, and there will be struggles. But if you can close your eyes before bed at night and feel secure knowing that you and your partner are in it together, that’s often the most telling thing of all.

