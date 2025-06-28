Her Grandma’s Ghost Messed With Her Grandpa

tommoh29 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

A couple of years ago, TikToker Leara’s (@leara.alizaa) grandmother passed away. Right after her death, Leara’s grandfather started to see things, such as a clown in his face or Victorian-era kids when he woke up. His sleep would also be interrupted by the sound of screaming.

He had never experienced anything like this until Leara’s grandmother passed away. His therapist told him that his grief was messing with his brain, and he wasn’t getting enough sleep.

Leara’s grandmother loved wearing rings, and there was this one specific ring that Leara’s grandfather got her while they were on a trip.

It was her favorite ring and most prized possession. When she passed away, Leara’s grandfather put the ring in a drawer and didn’t touch it for a few months.

One day, he decided to go through the drawer and saw that the ring was gone. He searched the whole house for it and even had people come over to help him look for it. He still was unable to find the ring a week or two later.

One night, he was asleep but was woken up by the feeling of his toe being squeezed, which is what Leara’s grandmother used to do when she was coming to bed.

He sat up and swung his legs off the side of the bed. When his foot landed on the ground, he felt himself step on the ring.

If the ring had been lying on the floor next to his bed the whole two weeks, he would’ve seen it. So, it was definitely the ghost of Leara’s grandmother messing with him.

Naturally, TikTok was all over it, and some users shared their own paranormal family tales in the comments section.

tommoh29 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

“My nana passed, and soon after, my papa started seeing little kids from older eras, and other people would be in his face after he woke up from a nap! The doctor kept saying early signs of Parkinson’s, but I always believed him. We were sitting watching TV one day, and out of the corner of my eye, I saw what looked like a glowing man in his kitchen,” commented one user.

“My sister had a ghost that visited her when she was little, and one day, my mom realized her grandmother’s ring that was never moved from her jewelry hutch was gone. My sister said, ‘Oh, the ghost Katy, the wonderful lady, took it because she liked it and didn’t want to give it back.’ To this day, it’s still missing,” added another.

Emily Chan