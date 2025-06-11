He Dumped His Girlfriend After He Found Out That She’s $200,000 In Debt

Dating with the intention of marrying that person isn’t unusual at all – it’s something many people do so as not to waste their time.

This 49-year-old man is the kind of person who dates to find that woman worth marrying, and he currently has a 44-year-old girlfriend, whom he thought could be the one.

But then he found out about her financial situation, and his picture-perfect relationship came crashing down around him.

Apparently, his girlfriend is $200,000 in debt, and he was horrified to uncover this fact about her. He’s very careful with his own money, and he doesn’t have credit card debt, student loan payments, or car payments to make.

His student loans have been diligently paid off for years, and he owns his own company, so he makes great money. He’s not stressed in the least when it comes to finances, but he did feel burdened by his girlfriend’s debt.

In the state where he lives, any debt your partner has automatically becomes your problem too upon getting married, unless you get a prenup stating otherwise.

So, while his girlfriend makes excellent money, $120,000 a year to be exact as a nurse practitioner, there’s no way she’s going to get out from under the debt she’s in.

His girlfriend owes six figures in student loans, an undetermined amount of money in medical debt, $50,000 on her credit cards, and a $ 700-a-month car payment.

His girlfriend’s checking account is constantly overdrawn, yet she manages to find the money to get her hair done every week and her lashes, and her nails too.

“I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at and can’t stand the thought of marrying someone in this kind of financial shape. I do love her, but the stress that would go along with it all just isn’t worth it to me,” he concluded.

So, he dumped his girlfriend. Do you think that was the best thing for him to do?

