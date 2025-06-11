He Has A Close Bond With His Brother, Which Upset His Girlfriend, So He Broke Up With Her

opolja - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Do you think there’s such a thing as being too close to your sibling? This 22-year-old man has a brother the same age as him. Well, technically, his brother is one month older than he is.

He and his brother have the same dad, but different moms. Their dad is not a conventional man, and throughout the first couple of years of their lives, he and his brother rarely saw one another.

“But when we were around 10, our dad made the decision to bring us together and raise us under the same roof,” he explained.

“From that point on, we were just brothers. Not half-anything. We went from barely knowing each other to being inseparable. Same house, same schools, same everything.”

“Growing up like that, we built a really strong bond. It was natural, not something we ever forced. Even now, we’ve stayed close, we share a place, we spend a lot of time together, and we just kind of have a rhythm that works. It’s not something I ever really questioned.”

His brother is so much more to him than just a sibling. His brother is his rock, his anchor. His brother is the most dependable person he knows.

Eight months ago, he began dating his 23-year-old girlfriend, and at first, things went well for them. They formed a quick connection, and his girlfriend is independent and intelligent.

Not long into their relationship, it dawned on him that his girlfriend was uneasy regarding the bond he shares with his brother.

“She never said anything too harsh, but the comments added up: ‘Do you guys always hang out like this?’ or ‘It’s kind of unusual to be this close with a sibling,'” he added.

opolja – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Eventually, she brought it up more seriously. She said she felt like she couldn’t really see a future with me if I didn’t start ‘separating’ a bit from my brother, get my own place, be more independent, that kind of thing. She felt like our relationship was always going to have a third person in it.”

“I told her that wasn’t something I was willing to change. My brother and I have been through a lot together, and our closeness isn’t something I’m going to apologize for. I didn’t yell, didn’t accuse, I just told her if that was a deal-breaker, then maybe this wasn’t going to work.”

He ultimately dumped his girlfriend because he doesn’t think there’s anything wrong or off about how close he is to his brother.

It really hurt him that his girlfriend made it seem like he was doing something nefarious by being so appreciative of his sibling.

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to break up with his girlfriend and pick his brother over her.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read











Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski