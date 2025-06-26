He Went To A Rich Golf Course, And It Opened His Eyes About Generational Wealth

lovelyday12 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’ve ever been around the wealthiest areas of both New York and Florida, you might’ve felt like you were in two different universes.

In New York, generational wealth looks like brownstones passed down throughout the family and trust funds with more zeros than your phone number.

Meanwhile, in Florida, generational wealth might mean inheriting a boat and condo. It’s the difference between old money and new money, and it’s pretty wild.

One day, TikToker Christian (@cbwritescopy) was at Saratoga National Golf Club, which is one of the nicest golf courses in upstate New York, and he was astonished by just how much money everyone at the golf course had.

All the people he talked to were from families that had been rich since at least the 1800s. They have multiple properties, including winter homes at the beach in Florida and summer homes in the Hamptons.

Their families usually invented something that changed the way we live today, such as the clothing hanger. These kinds of simple inventions made them millions.

Even though they are basically made of money, they will still show up at the golf course, driving modest cars that the average person would own.

In Florida, the people there just started making money, yet they are financing luxury cars like Lamborghinis and Ferraris.

Overall, New York and Florida are two very different financial playing fields. Depending on your zip code, wealth looks and acts totally differently.

Either way, the flex is real. Many TikTok users had some thoughts and agreed with Christian’s take.

“It actually makes total sense. New York was one of the first places founded. Florida has barely been habitable for a hundred years; air conditioning completely changed this state. And that’s not hyperbole,” pointed out one user.

“I work private security on the side in the Hamptons. The absolute richest people I deal with; I’m talking top 100 billionaires in the world, always drive unassuming Toyotas, Hondas, or Subarus,” stated another.

“Grew up in New York, moved to Florida. That’s the biggest difference. Golf courses aren’t owned by rich families down here; they’re owned by corporations,” commented a third.

