Her Mom Visited A Family Graveyard And Discovered An Ancient Divorce Scandal

A few days ago, TikToker Diana’s (@dianasaurusrex124) mom visited an old family graveyard in Illinois. She probably expected a few quiet moments to reflect and honor her ancestors, as well as some overgrown headstones.

What she did not expect to uncover was intense family drama and an ancient divorce scandal.

During her trip to the cemetery, Diana’s mom came across a grave belonging to someone who nobody in her family had ever visited.

Diana’s grandma was with her mom and explained the story of why everyone steered clear of this man’s grave.

It turns out that there is a very good reason that one plot in the family cemetery has been lonely and collecting dust for more than a century.

So, apparently, this man was an alcoholic. He was such a bad and abusive person that in the early 1900s, Diana’s great-great aunt or grandma divorced him.

She was also Catholic. Back then, she made waves because it was absolutely unheard of for any women, especially Catholic women, to get a divorce.

One day after she divorced him, she went to church. The priest stood up in front of the entire congregation and publicly shamed her by announcing that she was no longer a passing Catholic because she was divorced and could no longer take communion.

The deep humiliation from this event caused Diana’s family to stop being Catholic. Her great-great divorced female relative turned to the Episcopal Church instead.

When this horrible, abusive man became sick from all his ailments, nobody would come to take care of him because they did not want to be around him.

So, his ex-wife came back to take care of him for a year or two while he was dying, even after he abused her. She ended up dying before him while taking care of him.

That’s why Diana’s family does not visit that grave. Not out of forgetfulness, but because some people don’t deserve familial love, even generations down the line.

Centuries later, a terror of a human being such as this one will not be forgiven by Diana’s family for his actions.

