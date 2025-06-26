She Worked For Rich People, And She Says They Will Do Anything To Get Out Of Paying Their Staff

Nick Starichenko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Working as a nanny for the rich seems like it would come with a lot of perks, such as free gourmet snacks and a bonus during the holidays.

But what TikToker Desireé Dallagiacomo (@des.dallagiacomo) discovered was that wealthy families will do whatever it takes to pay their staff as little as possible.

For a long time, she was a nanny for wealthy families. She worked Monday through Friday, picked up and dropped off their kids at school, drove them to their extracurricular activities, and even took them on weekend outings in her own car.

After a couple of months of driving one of the families’ kids around, she asked to get reimbursed for gas money. She had to have a meeting with her boss to discuss the request.

Her boss suggested just buying another car and having her drive it. At the time, she was only 23 years old, and she had to fight hard to get reimbursed.

Eventually, they finally let her use the credit card in her name that was on their account to purchase $20 of gas each week.

They also only paid her $15 an hour for taking care of their children and never gave her a raise. Desireé liked the children and even the whole family, but she was surprised by how cheap they were.

Many TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their experiences about working with wealthy people.

“I’m a nanny. The wealthier the family, the tighter the wallet. Also, big difference between ‘we can’t afford that’ and ‘we don’t want to pay for that,’ and they are confused,” commented one user.

“I’ve worked for wealthy people in different capacities my entire working life, and generally speaking, rich people are the stingiest and cheapest. They love to exploit you every chance they get. They’re also more paranoid and particular,” revealed another.

“I am getting a master’s in elementary education and have 5+ years of classroom experience and nanny experience combined. My rates begin at $30/hr, and I have interviewed for C suite executives who laughed in my face,” wrote a third.

Emily Chan