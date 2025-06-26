She Got Body Shamed By A Woman Whose Husband Stepped In To Humble Her

One day, TikToker Bekah (@thisiswhyimsingle2024) was talking to an acquaintance when she decided to comment on her weight, even though nobody asked for her opinion. And then, she watched in real time as this acquaintance’s husband chewed her out for her behavior.

So, Bekah has lost over 150 pounds and is now 20 to 25 pounds away from her target weight. She was talking to an acquaintance one day while her husband was standing off to the side on his phone and half listening to the conversation.

She asked Bekah how much weight she had lost and what her goal was. Bekah told her that she was now down to about 185 pounds, and her goal was around 160. Bekah is five feet and 10 inches tall, while the acquaintance was only five feet and two inches tall.

Even so, she asked Bekah why she didn’t want to keep trying to lose weight until she got to 130 or 135 pounds. Then, she told Bekah that she was between 120 and 125 pounds, and she had never felt better.

Bekah said that she was much taller than her and that 160 pounds was still in the healthy range for her height.

However, the acquaintance kept insisting that Bekah just didn’t believe in herself and that all women deserved to feel small and petite.

Finally, her husband interrupted her and pointed out again that Bekah was much taller and her body was curvier and thicker.

He looked right at Bekah and said that she looked amazing and would also look great at 160 pounds. Then, he walked away, leaving his wife utterly shocked and appalled.

Several people in the comments section rallied behind Bekah and shared stories about people not understanding how height and weight actually work.

“It always makes me laugh when people don’t factor in height when it comes to weight. Because 160 pounds can look very different on someone who is shorter versus taller,” commented one user.

“At 5’11”, I was once at 135…my bones hurt, and I looked like a walking skeleton. 160-165 is a healthy weight for my height,” wrote another.

“I’m 5’8″ and 145 pounds and still get told I’m too skinny. People have no idea how different weights look on different body types and need to keep their opinions to themselves,” added someone else.

