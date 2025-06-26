She Overheard A Plot To Ruin A Wedding While At A Coffee Shop

sepy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Imagine enjoying an iced latte at a cozy coffee shop in Long Island, New York, when suddenly, you’re sucked into the juiciest gossip session you never asked to be a part of. That’s exactly what happened to TikToker Kristina (@kriistiinaa4).

One day, she was in a coffee shop when she overheard the conversation of two girls sitting next to her. They were talking very loudly, so she could hear every word crystal clear. The girls were friends with someone named Amanda.

Amanda was having her engagement party soon, and both girls were invited. One of the girls started venting about how she was in love with Amanda’s fiancé and how they used to be in a relationship.

She planned to attend the engagement party and see what the vibes were like with Amanda’s fiancé because they were apparently “soul mates.”

The other friend was confused about her intentions because Amanda and her fiancé were getting married to each other, so there was nothing she could do about it.

She did not care and was determined to ruin their marriage. She went on to say that Amanda’s fiancé had actually offered Amanda’s engagement ring to her first.

When they broke up, she threw the ring at him, and that was the same ring he proposed to Amanda with.

Amanda was in the dark about all of this. So now, Kristina hopes to reach Amanda through TikTok and warn her about her fiancé and so-called friend.

She tried to ask the baristas if they knew any Amandas, but unfortunately, no one did. If your name is Amanda and you’re recently engaged on Long Island, check your circle and keep your eyes open.

Naturally, everyone in the comments section ate this story up. Some TikTok users were begging Kristina to find Amanda to spill the truth, while others were ready to launch a full-scale search mission.

Then, there were those who said the “friend” should be banned from the engagement party.

The moral of the story is to always listen to loud strangers in coffee shops because you could potentially save someone from a miserable marriage.

