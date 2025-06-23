Her Mom Gave Her An Ultimatum: Share The Money She Saved, Or Move Out

Louis-Photo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 22-year-old woman has spent the last two years living with her mom and dad, except she refers to her mom as her dad’s wife, since that woman has never acted like a mom to her.

She has a full-time job, and she pays for her own bills and groceries. She’s not a burden on her parents, but that’s not good enough for her mom.

“She literally sits at her laptop all day clicking those spinning reels like she’s gonna win big and save the world. Spoiler: she never does,” she explained.

“She just loses my dad’s paycheck and then asks me if I’ve ‘pitched in this month.’ And my dad? He knows. He knows she gambles every cent they have and then cries about the bills. But he acts like he doesn’t see it. He’s either in denial or just too tired to fight.”

“Honestly, sometimes I don’t even recognize him anymore. He used to be solid. Quiet, but dependable. Now he just nods along to whatever she says, like he’s scared she’ll leave or something. I don’t get it.”

Anyway, she’s been secretly saving up her money, and with every paycheck she receives, she puts money aside into an account her mom doesn’t know anything about.

Her dream is to be able to afford her own house and move out without causing any problems. But one day last week, her mom dug through her bag while she was working and discovered an ATM receipt showing the balance in that account.

Her mom absolutely freaked out on her when she realized what kind of cash she’s been quietly sitting on. Her mom accused her of being selfish while she and her dad were struggling to make ends meet.

Her mom even snapped that she’s been eating their food, which isn’t true, as she buys her own things.

Louis-Photo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“She told me I had two choices: give her a share, or get out. I packed my bags the next day. Now I’m staying at a friend’s place and I feel… I don’t even know,” she added.

“Guilty? Relieved? Angry? All of it, maybe. She made it sound like I betrayed them. Like I’m some villain for not funding her slot machine habit.”

“Like, I don’t love my dad because I won’t burn my future to keep her fake lifestyle going. And it’s not like I didn’t try. I offered to help with groceries. I paid the electric bill once when they were gonna get shut off. I even tried to talk to my dad about her gambling, and he just told me, ‘Don’t start something.'”

She’s upset that her dad didn’t try to intervene. He sat there wordlessly and allowed her mom to kick her out of the house.

She knows her mom only wanted her money to spend on her gambling addiction, but she’s still wondering if she should have given her mom cash in order to avoid the drama.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read







Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski