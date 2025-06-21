Her Fiancé Expects Her To Raise His Affair Baby Since He Thinks It Will Be Great Practice For When They Have Kids

magdal3na - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Eight months ago, this woman got engaged to her fiancé, and their wedding is happening in September. For years, they have been trying to have a baby without any success.

She’s tracked and tried everything in an effort to get pregnant. She’s even given up caffeine, despite being a coffee lover.

Her fiancé supported her, yet mentioned she was being too stressed out about her pregnancy efforts. He gently said it would happen when it was ‘meant to.’

“Turns out it was meant to happen to someone else. He came home last night shaking and crying (like full tears) and tells me he has something to confess,” she explained.

“I legit thought he killed someone or had cancer. He says he was drunk at his friend’s birthday in March and slept with some girl in their group he swears he barely knows.”

He wasn’t safe about it, so the girl texted him a day ago to tell him that she’s three months pregnant with his baby and planning to keep the child.

Her fiancé never wanted to tell her that he cheated, but you know, you can’t exactly hide a baby, so he had no choice but to own up to what he did.

“He said he was gonna ‘man up’ and be there for the kid, and he wanted me to be part of it because ‘I already wanted to be a mom’ and ‘it’ll happen for us too eventually.'”

“Oh, and the cherry on top? ‘It’ll be good practice.’ GOOD PRACTICE???? Like it’s a…driving lesson or something???”

She remained calm as all of this was going down. She didn’t shout or sob. She just started back at her fiancé like he was someone she no longer knew.

She went to sleep on the couch that evening. He texted her from the bedroom to apologize and insist that he loves her, but it felt empty.

She’s obsessing over the fact that she’s been making herself crazy trying to get pregnant, and her fiancé randomly got another girl pregnant.

“Everyone keeps saying ‘it’s not the baby’s fault’ and I know that. But am I the [jerk] for not wanting to raise it?? For maybe not even wanting him anymore?” she wondered.

