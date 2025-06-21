He Divorced His Wife After She Told Him To Quit Acting Wealthy

This 36-year-old man has a great job, so while he’s not rich, he can provide stability. It’s always been important to him to give his wife the best of everything.

He takes her on weekend trips and out to fancy dinners. He buys her nice gits from time to time in an effort to make her feel special.

“She liked to post everything online and show everyone that we were some kind of power couple. But then, she started getting more demanding,” he explained.

“Expensive shoes, luxury bags, last-minute trips. Basically, things we couldn’t really afford without dipping into savings. I told her that, and she rolled her eyes.”

One evening, he took his wife out to dinner (and paid for the whole thing), but she got upset with the wine he picked out.

She had said she was unable to pick, so that’s why he ordered wine for the two of them. His wife said quite loudly in the restaurant that he should stop faking their upscale life when he can’t afford it.

She insisted he had to quit acting like he was rich, as she found it embarrassing.

“I was way beyond humiliated. But I smiled and nodded. ‘You’re right,’ I said. No more pretending. The next day, I got into action…I cancelled every non-essential subscription,” he added.

“No more salon visits on my card. I returned an unopened designer bag package, which I sold something important to me, just to get it for her.”

“I started cooking at home more, and completely stopped the regular fine dining. When we went to a compulsory family dinner, my cousin asked why she wasn’t posting her usual soft life content. I said exactly what she told me: We’re not rich. We’re done pretending.”

His wife got angry with him and said he was acting petty. He responded that he was simply doing what she told him to at dinner that night.

He then filed for divorce a couple of months later, as it dawned on him that his wife didn’t love him at all; she loved acting like some kind of trophy wife.

“Well, now she has no image to maintain. And I have peace,” he concluded.

What advice do you have for him?

