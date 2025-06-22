She’s Ready To Dump Her Fiancé After He Lied About Where He Was On His Bachelor Trip

BullRun - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 31-year-old woman has a 36-year-old fiancé, Don, and they have three kids together. Right now, Don is on his bachelor trip with a couple of his friends, as well as her brother.

She assumed they would all be going to a club that provides entertainment for men, since she says that’s what guys do on a bachelor trip.

But instead of disclosing where they were headed, all the guys chose to lie to her face. They literally told her that they were going to a sports bar.

Her brother’s fiancée ended up checking out his location and obviously noticed that they were not, in fact, at a sports bar as promised.

Well, her brother and his fiancée instantly got into a fight over that big old lie, and everything blew up even further from there.

“My fiancé texted me at 4 am, cursing me out, saying I ruined his trip. I had nothing to do with my soon-to-be sister-in-law tracking my brother’s location,” she explained.

“I even told her that she had nothing to worry about. However, the blame for the trip being ruined got put on me.”

Fast forward to today, and her fiancé hasn’t reached out to her at all. At 3:30 in the afternoon, he literally sent her a video of himself singing something incredibly nasty and directed at her.

She phoned her fiancé to ask him what he was doing, and his friend snatched his phone right out of his hand.

BullRun – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

His friend proceeded to curse her out and tell her that she’s the whole reason her fiancé never felt comfortable enough to inform her of their whereabouts.

Her fiancé’s friend ended the call by stating they absolutely should not get married to one another.

“My fiancé then texted me saying he’s never happy with me, I ruined his trip, and to call off the wedding,” she added.

“If he wants to let his friend disrespect me, then fine. Wedding is off. He doesn’t think I’m walking away, but I am.”

“He has a 5th wheel, and I’m in the process of moving all of his belongings into it. I can not marry a man who lets others disrespect me. He justified his friend’s behavior by claiming that I do not deserve respect.”

She’s left wondering if it would make her a jerk to dump her fiancé and cancel the wedding on her own as soon as her fiancé comes home.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read













Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski