Her Sister Said Something Cruel About Her Daughter’s Birthmark, So She’s No Longer Down To Be Her Free Babysitter

Volha Zaitsava - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Birthmarks alone are enough to make anyone feel self-conscious, especially when they happen to be on someone’s face, as that’s the first thing you show the world.

People absolutely do unfairly judge a book by its cover, and this 30-year-old woman felt let down knowing her older sister is in that camp.

Now, she has a daughter named Lila, who is three, and she was born with a birthmark on her cheek that you just can’t ignore. It’s obvious.

“It’s harmless, and we’re teaching her to be confident and kind no matter what,” she explained.

As for her 33-year-old sister, she has a daughter as well, six-year-old Ava, and she’s helped her sister raise the little girl.

She babysits for Ava constantly, and she’s even had to take time off from her job back when her sister was having a difficult time in order to be her babysitter. Not only has she helped by caring for Ava, but she has also given her sister money in her time of need.

A week ago, she picked Lila up from her daycare center and went over to her sister’s home. While she was in her sister’s kitchen, she heard her sister speaking to Ava and Ava’s friend, who was there.

“She said something like, ‘Lila’s going to have to be extra nice when she’s older, she’s cute now, but that birthmark isn’t going away,'” she added.

“I stood frozen. Ava giggled. Her friend just said, ‘That’s mean,’ and my sister laughed. I didn’t say anything then. I just left.”

Volha Zaitsava – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

“Later, I texted her and said I’m done babysitting Ava. She called me dramatic, said I was overreacting to a ‘stupid joke,’ and now she’s furious because her backup sitter fell through and she had to miss work.”

Their mom believes she’s unfairly doling out punishment to Ava for an issue she was not even involved in. Their mom expects her to get over how upset she is and quit creating waves in the family.

She’s left wondering if she’s a jerk for refusing to be her sister’s free babysitter after she said something so cruel about Lila.

