ArchiVIZ - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Pixel-Shot – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

If your bedroom is feeling a little boring and the most stylish piece you own in there is a chair for hanging your not clean but not dirty clothes, you might be due for an upgrade. Your bedroom should be a personal sanctuary that shows off your style.

Here Are 5 Simple Things You Can Do To Make Your Bedroom Beautiful

ArchiVIZ – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Luckily, you don’t need a major renovation or a designer budget to glow up your space. With just a few tweaks, you can transform your bedroom into the kind of place you actually want to wake up in. Here are five simple things you can do to make your bedroom beautiful.

1. Choose Colorful Throw Pillows

brizmaker – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Bedrooms without any color or contrast are automatically boring. You can add a touch of color by arranging some colorful throw pillows on your bed.

Throw pillows are a simple way to elevate any space, and you can easily swap covers for each season, holiday, or mood. Three throw pillows that coordinate in color and design is the general rule.

2. Incorporate Greenery

brizmaker – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Liven up the bedroom with gorgeous plants to add color, contrast, and appeal. You can’t ever really go wrong with nature!

Not only do plants help purify the air, but they also work as room decor. Don’t have a green thumb? Try growing easy plants like pothos, snake plants, and bamboo.

3. Install A Headboard

Photographee.eu – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The plainest bedroom can become something special just by installing a nice headboard. It really pulls the whole room together by providing a focal point.

If your bedroom mostly consists of neutral tones, a striking headboard can add interest. To show off your creativity and personality, try installing a repurposed or DIY headboard.

TomWindeknecht – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Most bedroom ceilings are fixed with a lightbulb encased in a dull frosted glass bowl, which does not give the wow factor at all. You’ll need something significantly more spectacular to make your bedroom a place of beauty. Go for something bolder, like a sparkly chandelier, or even just a pendant light will be transformative.

You can also add accent lighting in the form of wall sconces. Consider warm, soft white lightbulbs to create a cozy and relaxing atmosphere.

5. Add A Nightstand

Karina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Your bedside situation can be much improved with an interesting-looking nightstand. A sleek floating nightstand situated just above your mattress will help you start and end each day in the coolest way possible. You could also opt for a less traditional nightstand. Instead of a shelf or small table, your nightstand could be a stepladder. It adds extra dimension to the space and can be used as an actual ladder if needed.

Overall, these five tips will help you romanticize your room just a little more. Have fun giving your space a new makeover!

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content.