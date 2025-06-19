Her Teen Daughter Almost Got Her Arrested For Fraud After Falling For A Scam

lenblr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Parenting comes with its fair share of surprises. There are always mysterious stains everywhere, and you never realize just how loud kids can be.

You might even get the occasional phone call from school that your kid was the ringleader of a prank gone wrong.

But nothing will ever quite prepare you for the moment when your own child almost turns you into a criminal. TikToker Jess Andreasen (@itsjessandreasen) was just going about her normal day when she received a phone call from the bank.

That’s when she found out her 13-year-old daughter almost got her arrested for fraud after falling for a scam.

So, Jess had just given her daughter access to social media. She put parental settings on everything and made sure to check the phone regularly. Her daughter also has a job, which means she has a bank account and a debit card.

Someone online commented on one of her Instagram posts, asking to paint her profile picture as an oil painting. Her daughter agreed, so the scammer asked for her phone number.

Jess had warned her daughter about giving out her number to strangers, but in this case, she did it anyway. Clearly, she was not ready to use social media, and her privileges were taken away.

The scammer then texted her daughter for her email address. They were supposed to send her two checks for $1,000 each, and she would have to deposit them in her bank. After that, she had to send them $500. She hid this from Jess because she knew her mom would stop her.

She tried depositing the checks, thinking she was going to score a free $2,000. Jess got a notification about the deposits.

lenblr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Then, she received a text from her daughter, admitting that she tried to deposit money and might’ve fallen for a scam.

The bank caught the fraud and locked down her account. Since Jess was the owner of the account, she called the bank to let them know what had happened. Her daughter was a minor and had fallen for a scam, so she didn’t know what she was doing.

The lady threatened Jess by telling her that the next time this happened, the bank would report them for fraud, close down all their accounts, and keep their funds.

Luckily, the bank ended up unlocking the account. Now, her daughter has lost all cell phone and social media privileges. She also no longer has access to her bank account.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan