She Got Sued Over A Shed On Her Property, By A Man Hoping He Could Have It

Last year, TikToker Meg (@meginnewengland) was sued over a shed that is located toward the back of her property in New Hampshire.

For some reason, a guy wanted this shed really badly for his second home and would stop at nothing until he got it.

So, in March 2023, Meg and her husband bought their property, which contained a barn, a building designated as their workshop, a guest house, and a chicken coop.

At the edge of their property in the woods, there was a shed that had been converted to have grandchildren sleep over in it. There were a couple of bunk beds in it.

In August 2023, they found a handwritten note in their mailbox. It was addressed to the previous owners of the property. The writer of the note said they were ready to pick up the shed but weren’t able to get in contact with them.

So, Meg called the phone number listed on the note. She wanted to inform the person that the property was under new ownership and that the shed was not for sale.

The guy was very kind and told her that he lived in another state on the other side of the country. He owned a second home close by in New Hampshire and wanted the shed for his second home.

He claimed to have purchased the shed from the previous owners in the fall of 2022 for $4,500. They had an agreement for him to pick up the shed in the summer of 2023. Meg explained that the shed was not for sale because she had legally bought the property.

She ended up contacting her realtor and the title company about the situation and gave the man permission to do so as well, so he could get more information.

They talked to each other on the phone a couple of times in the span of a week. Their conversations were polite, and he concluded that he was going to get his money back from the previous owners.

That was the last time she ever heard from him. After that last phone call, she started bawling because she felt really bad about the whole situation.

But then, in August 2024, almost two years since he had bought the shed, he opened up a small claims lawsuit because the previous owners never gave him his money back.

He kept Meg and her husband wrapped up in this lawsuit until January 26, 2025, which was the day before they were supposed to go to court. On that day, he dismissed them from the lawsuit.

He asked them multiple times if he could buy the shed from them, but she was not open to the idea of selling the shed to him after he just sued them.

Now, she’s stuck with a shed that she doesn’t know what to do with.

