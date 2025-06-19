She Applied To Eight Receptionist Jobs And Got Rejected From All Of Them, Even Though She Has Experience

Dusan Petkovic - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back in the day, being a receptionist meant you just needed a warm, friendly voice, decent typing skills, and the ability to hold and transfer calls without panicking.

But now, we’re in the trenches of late-stage capitalism, where job listings demand applicants to have a master’s degree and six years of experience for an entry-level role.

TikToker Eve (@kickitwitheve) recently applied to eight different receptionist jobs but got rejected from all of them.

She has had experience working as a receptionist for two different jobs before, yet she somehow was not qualified for these receptionist positions.

“People love to tell me, ‘You can get a job. Everything and everybody’s hiring,'” said Eve. She went on to ask, “Am I reaching for the stars because I want to be a receptionist?”

She even applied to other jobs that she still hasn’t heard back from. Now, she’s wondering if companies are requiring a master’s degree to be a receptionist, all for a paycheck that won’t even cover the cost of groceries.

We’re officially in an era where job applications feel like college admissions essays, and the hiring process is treated like some kind of exclusive selection program.

Meanwhile, overqualified candidates are fighting for underpaid roles.

Whether you’re a recent grad, a seasoned professional, or just someone who wants to make a little extra money on the side, the struggle is real.

Dusan Petkovic – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Eve is far from the only one dealing with this atrocious job hunt. Others have had similar experiences.

“I came across a receptionist position for a BMW car dealership, and I’m not even lying when one of the requirements was to have a bachelor’s degree. I reported that listing so fast!” exclaimed one user.

“Some of these employers are delusional. I saw a job that either required a bachelor’s degree or you have to have three years of experience for every year of education you don’t have. 12 years of experience = a bachelor’s???” wrote another.

“My last job at a very upscale finance firm used to hire temps to cover the bougie front desk position. They all had master’s degrees; it made zero sense!” commented a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan