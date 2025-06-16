Her Husband Cheated On Her With A Girl He Introduced To Her, And They Became Best Friends

They say to keep your friends close and your enemies closer. But what if they actually turn out to be the same person?

TikToker Nastachia (@nastachiatv) thought she had a loving husband and a new best friend, but she later found out that the two were sneaking around together behind her back.

So, her husband cheated on her with this woman on New Year’s Eve in her house that he lives in for free. Eight months later, he introduced her to the woman, and they became best friends.

The woman got into a relationship with Nastachia’s husband’s best friend, so the four of them went on double dates every weekend.

After four months went by, Nastachia and her husband got into a heated argument, which is when he let it slip that he slept with her best friend. She quickly put two and two together and realized that they had kept the secret from her for months.

Of course, Nastachia was distraught after finding out about this betrayal. In the past, she had also confided in her best friend about how she was being abused in her relationship and that she was too scared to leave.

Her best friend would encourage her to leave and tell her that she didn’t deserve such horrible treatment. Meanwhile, she was plotting against Nastachia the entire time.

The comments section was flooded with TikTok users sharing similar stories about how their partners cheated on them with the people closest to them.

“We dated and lived together for six years. He moved out secretly in July 2023, and it was devastating. He went back with an ex. He started emailing me three months after with regrets. He looked for me for over a year. I said no 20 times,” commented one user.

StratfordProductions – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

“My cousin (also my best friend) and the man I used to be in love with are talking behind my back. I’m just waiting for concrete evidence,” stated another.

“This happened to me, too. She got close to me, helped him abuse me, and would tell me how much I helped her just to find out she slept with my husband (ex now); so sorry this happened to you,” added a third.

