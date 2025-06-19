She Found Out Her Doctor Was Her Boyfriend’s Secret Wife After She Gave Birth

Three weeks ago, TikToker Alicia McQueen (@aliciajoymq) decided to go on one last lunch date with her best friend before she gave birth since she was 37 weeks pregnant.

However, her best friend’s water broke in the middle of their meal. Alicia rushed her best friend to the nearest hospital while she tried to call her boyfriend, the father of the child.

When they arrived at the hospital, she handed the phone to Alicia and told her to keep calling her boyfriend until he answered.

About five minutes later, the doctor came out and informed Alicia that her best friend was ready to start pushing.

Alicia got to witness the miracle of life and her best friend becoming a mom for the first time. After the birth, everyone cleared out of the room.

Five minutes later, the boyfriend walked in and apologized for missing the birth of their child. He was crying and claimed to have gotten stuck in traffic.

Alicia tried to leave, but he told her to stay while he made a few phone calls. He needed to let his boss know that he wouldn’t be coming to work the next day.

As he was walking out the door, he ran into the doctor who helped deliver the baby. They both just stood there and stared at each other.

Then, the doctor asked what he was doing there. Alicia’s best friend told the doctor that he was her boyfriend.

The doctor actually turned out to be the boyfriend’s wife. But Alicia’s best friend had been with her boyfriend for more than a year, and they had been living together for the last six months.

The doctor started yelling at her husband for creating a baby with another woman after she already forgave him for cheating once before. Plus, she had been wanting to try for a baby for the last two years, but he said he wasn’t ready.

He just stood there with his head hung low. When the doctor walked out of the room, he turned to Alicia’s best friend and told her that they couldn’t be together. She would have to raise the baby on her own.

Alicia followed him out of the room to chew him out, but she overheard him begging the doctor not to divorce him and that he had broken up with his girlfriend and wouldn’t have anything to do with the baby.

Emily Chan